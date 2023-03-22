Olympian Zane Robertson banned for eight years for doping violations

Zane Robertson competes in the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics.

Olympic runner and multiple New Zealand record-holder Zane Robertson has been suspended by the Sports Tribunal for eight years for anti-doping rule violations.

Robertson was found to have breached the rules “for the presence and use or attempted use of the prohibited substance Erythropoietin (EPO), and for tampering, or attempted tampering, with any part of the doping control process.”

Robertson holds six national distance running records, including the half and full marathon. He's also a Commonwealth Games medallist, having claimed bronze in the 5000m at the 2014 Games in Glasgow.

In a statement, the Sports Tribunal of New Zealand said Robertson was provisionally suspended without opposition for the first two anti-doping rule violations (ADRVs) on September 20 last year.

This followed an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) from an in-competition doping control test at the Manchester Great Race in May 2022.

“Mr Robertson elected to have his ‘B’ sample tested and this confirmed the original result. He subsequently accepted the presence of the prohibited substance but asked to be heard in relation to sanction.

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images Zane Robertson of Team New Zealand is helped into a wheelchair by medical staff after competing in the men's marathon in Tokyo in August 2021.

“Mr Robertson filed evidence which was contested by Drug Free Sport New Zealand (DFSNZ), and which led to the allegation of tampering. The parties subsequently filed a joint memorandum stating Mr Robertson did not contest the tampering breach and was no longer seeking a reduced sanction for the original ADVRs.”

The eight-year period of ineligibility was the only sanction available to the Tribunal as the first two ADRVs attracted a sanction of four years, and the tampering violation attracted a four-year period which must be served in addition to the four years for the original ADVRs, the statement said.

Robertson accepted the presence of EPO, but initially sought to defend the rule violation, offering a bizarre explanation for how the prohibited substance got in his system.

Robertson claimed that he had attended a Kenyan medical facility seeking a Covid-19 vaccination but was instead treated for the virus, which included the administration of EPO.

According to the full decision published by the Sports Tribunal, Robertson supported his evidence with sworn affidavits from two Kenyan doctors, ‘hospital notes’, a ‘hospital report’ and a witness statement from a Kenyan detective corroborating his claims.

DFSNZ responded to Robertson’s evidence with expert evidence from Dr StephenRitchie who commented on the “clinical implausibility” of the medical treatment allegedly received by Robertson.

DFSNZ also provided a statement about investigations it had made following Robertson’s assertions, and a witness statement from the Legal Officer at the Anti-doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) who had made inquiries for DFSNZ into Robertson’s claims.

DFSNZ alleged that Robertson’s statements and supporting documents included falsified documents and false testimony which amounts to a breach of Rule 2.5 (tampering).

In light of the additional evidence collected and filed by DFSNZ, Robertson abandoned his defence.

“In choosing not to contest the tampering breach, Mr Robertson has left the Tribunal with no other option than to conclude he has deliberately attempted to subvert the doping control process,” the decision read.

Drug Free Sport NZ chief executive Nick Paterson said in a statement: “Mr Robertson’s actions are not just deeply disappointing, but undermine the high levels of sporting integrity we see and expect from athletes who represent our country.”

EPO is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited list and is banned at all times. It artificially enhances performance in endurance sport by boosting red blood cells, DFSNZ said.

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images Kiwi runner Zane Robertson completed the course but suffered heat exhaustion during the Olympic marathon in Tokyo.

Anti-doping sanctions for the substance are uncommon in New Zealand, DFSNZ said, while noting that Robertson trains in Kenya.

“This case benefitted hugely from the sharing of key information and the invaluable support of the Athletics Integrity Unit and Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya. Our global partnerships allow us to collaborate across the anti-doping landscape to detect and deter doping and hold dopers to account, wherever they may be.”

Athletics NZ chief executive Pete Pfitzinger expressed his disappointment and sadness, before reiterating his organisation’s commitment to clean sport.

“We strongly condemn all forms of doping in our sport and as a supporter of the World Anti-Doping Code and SADR, we reiterate our strict anti-doping stance,” he said.

“We provide anti-doping education via our national anti-doping organisation, DFSNZ, and we fully support the testing protocols in our sport to ensure a level playing field for all. As an organisation we take athlete welfare very seriously, so we understand the anxiety and stress that Zane will be experiencing.

“As soon as he received notification of the positive test for EPO last year, we offered and have provided extensive wellbeing support alongside High Performance Sport New Zealand and we will continue to provide support during this challenging time.”

Paterson said a ban from sport includes a ban from coaching. “Any athlete who accepts coaching from Mr Robertson during his ban is at risk of a ban themselves.”