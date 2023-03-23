Intense rivalry fuels Kiwi 800m runner Brad Mathas ahead of Brisbane showdown

Brad Mathas, competing at the 2023 national championships, says he does not like to lose to Kiwi rival James Preston.

Melbourne-based 800 metres runner Brad Mathas is – how shall we put this? – highly motivated to snap a run of two straight defeats at the hands of Kiwi rival James Preston.

The pair of two-lappers will go head to head for the third time this summer at the Brisbane Track Classic on Saturday night, and it is fair to say that Mathas is desperate to turn the tables on the 25-year-old Wellington athlete who has, by the tightest of margins, held the whip hand in 2023.

Their first matchup of the year came at Melbourne’s Maurie Plant meet when Preston’s withering finish overshadowed Mathas’ late inside line to nab the victory by 0.15 of a second. It was little consolation to the 29-year-old from Whanganui that he nudged under his previous best time by 0.01s to record 1min 46.00sec.

Then, barely a week later, the duo went at it again at the national championships in Wellington where, in tougher conditions, Preston (1:49.80) again prevailed in a 1-2 finish to head Mathas (1:49.88) home by 0.08sec.

Mathas, who moved to Melbourne late in 2017 to train under highly-rated middle-distance coach Justin Rinaldi, makes no bones about it in an interview with Stuff ahead of the season-ending Brisbane meet. Theirs is a rivalry that transcends the normal definition of that word.

“We don’t speak at all. There is no camaraderie there,” said Mathas. ”It’s definitely a driving force. I just want to beat him. That was the reason why nationals hurt so much – because he won.”

Mathas has won eight national senior 800m titles, but had been unable to attend the championships since 2019 because of border restrictions. He was distraught to come up short in his latest matchup against his nemesis.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images Brad Mathas competing in the 800m heats at the 2022 world championships in Eugene, Oregon.

“I thought the race might have panned out differently,” he reflects. “We’re both obviously in very similar shape. I was bitterly disappointed and upset. I want to win every race I run. Afterwards my coach said, ‘you’ve got to put it into perspective: we’re not trying to peak in March – look at the bigger picture’. When the goal is to run 1:44, nationals is not so relevant.”

About that “goal”.

Mathas, who is ambitious, confident and driven, believes both he and Preston are capable of breaking Peter Snell’s mythical national record of 1:44.3 set in 1962. The then world record is a mark that has well and truly stood the test of time.

“It’s crazy. I think it’s more crazy he did it on grass,” says Mathas. “If he’d been on a synthetic track he probably would have run 1:42 or 1:43-low. It’s mind-boggling that it was on grass.”

And Mathas, who says he’s in the shape of his life and predicts he’ll run 1:45 in Brisbane, is adamant that neither the Budapest world champs auto standard of 1:44.70 (a tough mark he has no problems with), nor Snell’s Everest of records, is out of reach.

“I’ve had injuries the past 2-3 years that have knocked the edge off before the season started … this year I’ve been blessed with good health. It’s within my sights. It’s always been the ultimate goal and we’re in a good position to attack that.”

Alisha Lovrich/Athletics NZ James Preston is looking tomake it three form three over Brad Mathas in Brisbane on Saturday.

Mathas, who ran at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2022 world championships, essentially went all-in on his running when he moved to Melbourne, at Rinaldi’s urging, in October of 2017. After battling through a tough first few months, he has found his feet training alongside Aussie Olympic fourth placegetter Peter Bol (recently reinstated after a drug-test controversy) and Joseph Deng, and working part-time in the banking industry.

“I’ve always been aware that to get better you need to race or train with people that are better than you,” he says. “I saw [Australia] as a good opportunity to get the best out of myself. Any time James is in a race I want to beat him. It’s good for both of us and good for New Zealand middle-distance running for us to push each other.”

Mathas says Bol’s initial drugs ban for EPO (he was reinstated when his B sample did not match the A) “hit the group pretty hard … if you know Pete, you just knew it was not even a possibility. The stress on him has been incredible, and there’s been a lot of sleepless nights for Justin as well. But he’s back training and gearing up for Budapest”.

Rinaldi tailors training to peak for August’s worlds, which is why Mathas has been so encouraged by times this summer. “We do the domestic races off strength. We’ve probably done two or three specific 800m sessions, so that’s promising to see 1:46.0 come out of that. It gives you confidence that when we go to Europe in June, which is when we’re targeting that auto-standard, I’ve got another level to go to.”

In the meantime he has a rival to beat.

Kiwis at Brisbane Track Classic, Saturday:

Women’s 100m – Zoe Hobbs, Anna Percy, Brooke Somerfield

Men’s 100m – Tiaan Whelpton, Eddie Osei-Nketia

Women’s 200m – Georgia Hulls

Men’s 200m – Hamish Gill, Tommy Te Puni, Dhruv Rodrigues-Chico

Women’s 400m – Rosie Elliott, Isabel Neal

Women’s 400m hurdles – Portia Bing

Women’s 800m – Jennifer Hauke

Men’s 800m – Brad Mathas, James Preston

Women’s javelin – Tori Peeters

Men’s pole vault – James Steyn

Women’s pole vault – Eliza McCartney, Olivia McTaggart, Imogen Ayris