Zane Robertson's confession: Why I chose to become a drug cheat

Olympian and national record-holder on his reasons for cheating, which saw him hit with an eight-year ban.

Disgraced Olympian and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Zane Robertson has broken his silence on why he took a banned substance and went to extraordinary lengths to cover it up.

The multiple national record-holder was banned for eight years by the Sports Tribunal of New Zealand on Wednesday, having tested positive for Erythropoietin (EPO) at the Great Manchester Run in May last year.

Robertson’s suspension was effectively doubled after he offered up a bizarre defence of how the substance ended up in his system, producing falsified records and false testimony to support his claims.

Paul Gilham/Getty Images Zane Robertson of New Zealand competes in the men's 10,000m at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Speaking on the podcast Runners Only with Dom Harvey on Thursday, Robertson outlined why he chose to cheat, the physical advantages of EPO and the angry response from brother Jake – also a top-level runner based in Kenya.

“Many reasons, and it’s not just one particular reason. I hate it so much and it’s just a one-off hit, and I got caught. It’s been building on me a few years. Frustration and anger at the sport itself,” Robertson told Runners Only.

“In any elite sport I believe the top is not a level playing field like they say. I started to ask myself this question: ‘Why do people like myself always have to be the ones to lose or suffer’, and in the end lose our contracts, lose our income, lose our race winnings and eventually end up not having the ability to have a family or live anywhere else in the world in the predicaments we’re in. That was one reason.

“The other reason, especially after the Covid era, prizemoney in races went down. Contracts were almost dropped as well. After the Olympics I was told by one of my companies ‘we thought you would run better’, and immediate exit from the deal.

“The other company was holding on for the bare minimum and I had pressure from my management. I was constantly getting injured in the race shoes I was trying to develop. Nothing was seeming to go my way.”

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images Kiwi marathoner Zane Robertson at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Robertson said financial pressure living in New Zealand and a “nasty” divorce was also a factor.

“I made some bad decisions in a really dark place.”

As to why he chose EPO, which was synonymous with disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong and the Tour de France, Robertson said: “We have it naturally in the body and when you add it synthetically it helps the red blood cells to develop more in the body, and that produces more oxygen that can be pushed around the body so you can run faster for longer without feeling it.”

Robertson insisted he only took it once, and he felt like he could “move and train in great shape”, when clearly he wasn’t in great shape. He said it helped recovery and enabled him to train harder for longer.

Asked by Harvey why people should believe the two-time Olympian when he said he only took EPO once, Robertson claimed he’d been tested 50 times before and after races in which he'd done well, and there had been no problems with his samples until the Manchester race.

Ian Walton/Getty Images Bronze medallist Zane Robertson of New Zealand, right, celebrates with Jake Robertson after the men’s 5000m at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014.

Of the cover-up, Robertson told Runners Only: “I want to take full blame for that. That was my idea. To me four years is the same as eight [his doubled suspension for the cover-up]. It’s the end of my career, there’s no coming back from this.

“... I want people to think deeply, if that was them, if they had invested 16 years into trying to be a professional and they were going to lose their career because of one f... up then I guess a lot of people would try and save their arse.”

According to a joint memorandum filed by Robertson’s legal counsel and Drug Free Sport NZ, the 33 year-old initially sought to offer a “no fault” defence, claiming that he was the victim of “medical negligence” at a Kenyan hospital.

Robertson claimed he had attended a Kenyan medical facility seeking a Covid-19 vaccination, but was instead mistakenly treated for the virus, which included the administration of EPO.

Robertson and his brother Jake left Hamilton as teenagers to live and train as distance runners in Kenya.

His brother hadn’t taken the news well, Robertson said, after they met up on Thursday.

“My brother [Jake] is a little bit p...ed off. That was the worst thing for me because I knew it wouldn’t just be affecting me. It will affect him and my sister-in-law, his wife, because they are both athletes and I don’t know how to help.”

Robertson said it was “horrible” that his brother should be seen as guilty by association, which was not the case.