Kiwi distance runner Jake Robertson speaks out about twin Zane’s doping scandal

Olympian and national record-holder on his reasons for cheating, which saw him hit with an eight-year ban.

New Zealand Commonwealth Games long distance runner Jake Robertson says he is being abused and has lost a potential sponsorship deal in the wake of his twin brother Zane’s doping scandal.

Zane Robertson was banned from the sport for eight years this week after testing positive for prohibited substance Erythropoietin (EPO), following the Manchester Great Race in May 2022, and for tampering.

He went to extraordinary lengths to cover up his drug use, blaming the presence of EPO on the Kenyan medical system and provided falsified documents to officials. He told the Runners Only podcast he only doped once and was frustrated and angry at his sport.

Ian Walton/Getty Images Jake Robertson (left) said he is angry and upset by twin Zane’s actions (file)

Jake Robertson, who moved to Kenya with his brother when they were 17, posted on Instagram on Friday (NZ time) saying he was angry and upset and his brother’s actions caused him and his family “a great amount of anguish and financial loss”.

“Am I angry and upset with my brother? Absolutely. Am I p....d that I've been dragged into this, in a sense? Yes. I am p....d off. But anger won't help me and it's already taken me some days to try to put my feelings down on paper,” he wrote.

“I am not writing this in order to have anyone's approval or even in defence of my brother, but to clarify that I am my own person and in control of my own actions and life, and that alone. I am Jake Robertson. Not Zane Robertson.”

Jake Robertson said he’s been “lumped” together with his brother, as if they were “physically joined at the hip” and said he should not suffer the consequences or be accountable for his brother’s mistakes.

“All of which is even more frustrating, and infuriating, due to the fact that I am not at fault and I have not been involved in any shape or form those actions of my twin brother,” he said.

“I didn't choose my family and I can't escape my bloodline, but I am still paying the price of my brothers mistake here & receiving a lot of hate and abuse online because of it.”

While he acknowledged the ongoing psychological and emotional support of his brother from Athletics NZ and High Performance Sport NZ, and that his brother’s mental health is important, he is suffering from the “fallout” of the doping scandal.

“I can't help feel disappointed though as I have been a victim of the fallout from this situation as I have lost out of a pending sponsorship contract because of it.”

Jake Robertson said he’s too focused on his own life, his family – including a 20-month son – and his own running career to know what his brother is doing all the time. He’s also had people tell him to “distance myself or dissolve my relationship with my brother”.

“Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of my family, friends and all others who have reached out to show their support for me in this difficult time.”