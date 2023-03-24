The final showdown: Tiaan Whelpton steels for one last 100m against Eddie Osei-Nketia

Tiaan Whelpton and Eddie Osei-Nketia will go head to head over the 100m for what could be the final time in Brisbane.

Tiaan Whelpton would love what shapes as his last matchup against Kiwi sprint rival Eddie Osei-Nketia to be something special in Brisbane on Saturday night – though circumstances have forced him to take a large stride into the unknown for his summer finale.

An untimely dose of Covid laid the Christchurch track star low right around the recent Sir Graeme Douglas International meet in Auckland, and means he lines up at the Brisbane Track Classic among a 20-strong contingent of Kiwi athletes just a little short of a gallop.

Still, Whelpton aims to make the most of what could be a stellar occasion, with the men’s 100m field spearheaded by Aussie ace Rohan Browning, who is undefeated over the summer down under, and Japan sub-10sec runner Yoshihide Kiryu, and likely to be Osei-Nketia’s farewell at the elite level as he gets set to head down the American football route.

“This is probably the last time I’ll be running against Eddie, and that’s a bit sad,” Whelpton told Stuff from the Gold Coast where he was preparing for Saturday’s meet. “I’m definitely going to miss him, and hopefully we can send it off with a bang and do what we did in Melbourne where the Kiwis came away with two of the three podiums.”

READ MORE:

* Eddie Osei-Nketia reigns supreme as New Zealand's top sprinters clash in Melbourne

* Sprint star Tiaan Whelpton ready to rise to challenge from fast Eddie Osei-Nketia

* Cutting a dash: Sprint sensation Tiaan Whelpton is loving life on the fast track



The Canterbury sprinter said he had fond recollections of the progress made by he and Osei-Nketia over recent years as they’ve worked their best times down to highly respectable territory. Whelpton’s PB is the 10.18sec he ran twice this year, while Osei-Nketia has a season’s best of 10.16sec and a PB (and national record) of 10.08 from the world champs last year.

Whelpton has run a windy 10.09sec (in Hastings last year) and has his sights on becoming New Zealand’s first sub-10sec sprinter.

WORLD ATHLETICS Eddie Osei-Nketia shades compatriot Tiaan Whelpton in the 100m race at the Mauride Plant Meet in Australia.

“It’s been fantastic to race together and be able to grow as athletes and improve our times and push each other. We’ve both been good for each other in the sense we’ve helped each other improve,” he said.

At Melbourne’s Maurie Plant meet (the last time the creme of the trans-Tasman sprint crop gathered), Browning won in 10.26sec, with Ose-Nketia (10.27) second and Whelpton (10.39) third. Aussie Jake Doran, also lining up in Brisbane, won the recent SGD 100 in 10.20sec to show he cannot be discounted either.

But the 22-year-old South Africa-born Whelpton admits he’s unsure how much of his top-end speed he will be able to hit in what is expected to be hot conditions in Brisbane.

“Fit, yes. Healthy, who knows,” he said of his readiness. “I’m testing negative, I’d booked the flights and haven’t raced in Brisbane before, so I decided to come over anyway.

“The body is in not too bad a condition. The stress of the season is starting to compound, but I’m excited to run and I’ve always got the ability to surprise.”

A bit of a free hit, in other words, after a buildup compromised by a week laid low by the virus.

“I’m here to just send it,” he added. “It’s the last race of the domestic season, the weather is supposed to be good and I’m just going to give it my all.”

Alan Lee/Photosport Tiaan Whelpton: ‘I’m definitely going to miss Eddie, and hopefully we can send it off with a bang.”

Whelpton said picking up his first dose of Covid had been unfortunate right around the SGD meet, and the valuable ranking points at stake, but he hopes there might be a silver lining.

“I’m telling myself maybe these past two weeks of just sitting on my ass is exactly what my body needed, and now I’m well recovered and ready to go. This is the strongest field I’ve been in, and my first time up against a sub-10 guy, so it’s exciting.”

After this Whelpton heads into a two-month base training period and hopes to return to racing in the European summer as he manoeuvres for a spot at the world champs in Budapest (where the auto standard is a brutal 10.00sec).

“I’m sitting 21st on the rankings and need to be top 48 by July 30. I’m confident I’ve scraped together good points – the amount I have now would have qualified me last year. Regardless, I’m happy with how it’s gone so far. What I need is a PB to cap this season off.”

Auckland sensation Zoe Hobbs is expected to continue her stranglehold over the Aussies in the women’s 100m on Saturday, with the main interest in whether she can duck under 11sec again after her 10.97sec effort in Melbourne.

Whelpton says he can’t help but be inspired by what the 24-year-old is doing as she enters the top tier of sprinters globally, after also running a windy 10.89sec at the national champs in Wellington.

“She’s the biggest inspiration I’ve got at the moment,” he said. “I’ve been able to run with her the past three years and to see where she is doing now through consistent and meticulous hard work is super inspiring. I might be a lot taller than her, but I know I’ll be running in her shadow for quite a while.

“She‘s a superstar – my idol. I’d love to be half as cool as she is one day.”

Kiwis at Brisbane Track Classic, Saturday: Women: 100m: Zoe Hobbs, Anna Percy, Brooke Somerfield. 200m: Georgia Hulls. 400m: Rosie Elliott, Isabel Neal. 400m hurdles: Portia Bing. 800m: Jennifer Hauke. Javelin: Tori Peeters. Pole vault: Eliza McCartney, Olivia McTaggart, Imogen Ayris. Men: 100m: Tiaan Whelpton, Eddie Osei-Nketia. 200m: Hamish Gill, Tommy Te Puni, Dhruv Rodrigues-Chico. 800m: Brad Mathas, James Preston. Pole vault: James Steyn.