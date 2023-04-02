Erika Fairweather smashes own national record at New Zealand championships

Dunedin swimmer Erika Fairweather, pictured at last year’s world short course championships in Melbourne, smashed her own national record in the 200m freestyle heats in Auckland.

Teen swim sensation Erika Fairweather continued her fine start to the season by smashing her own national record in her first heat in the pool at the New Zealand Swimming Championships in Auckland.

Representing the Neptune Swim Club, the 19-year-old swam a stunning 1 min, 55.63sec in her 200m freestyle heat to shave more than a second off her own national record set earlier in the year.

The time is also three seconds under the qualification mark for world championships in Fukuoka, Japan in July.

“It was a pretty cool thing to do in a heat swim,” Dunedin’s Fairweather said after her record-breaking swim.

“It felt fast but it also felt controlled so it was really great to see that time on the board at the end of the swim.”

Fairweather, who narrowly missed out on a medal at last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after finishing fourth in the 400m freestyle final, admitted she gasped upon seeing her time on the board.

“It gave me a bit of a surprise, it was more than a second PB and I'd just done a PB a few weeks ago so I wasn't expecting that but it was really awesome.”

Fairweather will be back in action tonight in the final of the 200m freestyle tonight.

It was a busy morning in the pool with Andrew Jeffcoat (100m backstroke) and Cameron Gray (50m fly) also ticking off qualification for the world championships.

Cameron Leslie then locked in his qualification for the world para swimming championships in the 200m freestyle.

In Saturday night’s finals session, four-time Commonwealth Games medallist Lewis Clareburt took gold in the men’s 400m individual medley, finishing in 4:14.78s ahead of Luan Grobbelaar (4:16.00), who also secured qualification for the world championships.

“It's nice to get that world champs spot ticked off but I didn't swim at my best tonight. It's been a while since I've competed properly so I'll now have a look at my splits and work out where I can improve,” Clareburt reflected after his win.

In the women’s 1500m, Olympian Eve Thomas and Caitlin Deans both booked their spot at the worlds, with the former posting a PB of 16:10.85, shaving 13 seconds off her previous mark.

The athletes will all be back in the pool for this evenings finals session.