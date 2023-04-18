Governing body denies male powerlifter entry into women’s competition

A top male powerlifter who entered a women’s competition as a form of protest has been told he is ineligible to compete.

Former world record-holder and multiple-time New Zealand’s strongest man Dale Shepherd wrote on his entry form for the Day of the Deads competition in Huntly in June: “I identify as a woman for this contest”, seemingly in protest on the inclusion of transgender athletes in the women’s category.

Global Powerlifting Committee New Zealand (GPCNZ) – one of two governing bodies for powerlifting in New Zealand – told Shepherd he was ineligible to compete in the women’s category as he does not meet the criteria for transgender athletes.

Shepherd, 52, who has been involved in powerlifting for more than 20 years and said he could lift more than 300kg easily, described himself as a biological “alpha” male and not transgender.

Supplied Dale Shepherd's entry into the Day of the Deads competition in which he states: “I identify as a woman for this contest”.

Shepherd’s actions follow that of Avi Silverberg, a Canadian male powerlifting coach, who entered a women’s competition to protest Canada Powerlifting Self-ID laws in March.

“I’m pro transgender having their own class to compete in. I want them to win medals. I want them to participate in sport. I’ve got nothing against them. I’m pro biological women not having to compete against transgender [women],” Shepherd said.

“I believe in supporting biological women … who aspire to win anything in sport. They will eventually lose everything to men wanting to be women.”

Current international GPC regulations, which were added to the NZ regulations over the weekend, state transgender women can compete in the women’s category, but must declare their identity as a woman and can not change their gender declaration “for sporting purposes” for a minimum of four years.

Transgender athletes also must undergo hormone treatment for at least 12 months and provide documentation from a medical professional. For those not undergoing hormone treatment a “confidential review” is required.

Other sports, more recently athletics and swimming, have banned transgender women who experienced male puberty from competing in the women’s category, while other strength based sports including the International Powerlifting Federation, require transgender athletes to have a testosterone level in serum equal or below 2.4 nanomoles per litre for at least 12 months before competition.

Shepherd is ineligible to compete under the GPCNZ transgender inclusion guidelines, which he describes as “deficient”.

GPCNZ spokesperson and trustee Greg Turrell said the organisation had spoken with Shepherd about his entry.

“I’ve clarified the rules with Dale. He is ineligible. [But] there is provision for transgender women to compete in powerlifting as a whole,” he said.

The organisation is looking to strengthen the rules so “incidents” such as this do not occur in the future, and he said transgender inclusion is an “ongoing piece of work”.

“We need to balance the desire to be inclusive but protect the integrity of women’s powerlifting,” he said.

“Powerlifting is a very niche sport. It attracts all sorts of people. Our goal is full inclusion. We just have to follow the global rules.”

He is unaware of any transgender athletes ever participating in their competitions and this has “never been an issue” before.

In New Zealand, transgender women make up approximately 33% of the trans and gender diverse communities, approximately 0.26% – or about 13,000 – of the general population. More than 70% of transgender people do not engage with or participate in sport, according to Counting Ourselves research from the University of Waikato.

Day of the Deads organiser Mike MacKay said when he received Shepherd’s entry he “assumed it was a normal entry”, but left it to the governing body to determine in which category Shepherd could compete.

MacKay said about 28 lifters had registered for the single dead lift competition, with 22 of them women. No transgender athletes have entered.

“We’ve got a huge swing towards females competing in strength events, which is so cool,” he said.

The women are lifting 150kg to 180kg, with top New Zealand women lifting more than 200kg, he said. Those he’s coaching are more worried about their own performances rather than who they are competing against, he said.