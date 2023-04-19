New Zealand Olympic Committee interested in hosting 2034 Commonwealth Games

Jacko Gill and Tom Walsh of New Zealand after the medal ceremony for the men's shot put final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee is interested in hosting the 2034 Commonwealth Games.

A new hosting model by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) allows for a more flexible and innovative Games, meaning a potential Games in New Zealand would see the sports programme tailored to local interests and competition held across multiple cities and regions.

NZOC chief executive Nicki Nicol says it is an exciting opportunity for New Zealand and our sports community.

“We have advised the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) that we are interested in exploring a New Zealand 2034 Commonwealth Games,” Nicol said.

READ MORE:

* Erika Fairweather threatens longstanding national record when winning at an extended distance

* Ellesse Andrews beaten to gold in favoured event at Oceania track cycling championships

* Emotional sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia bows out with a win in his final 100m

* Commonwealth Games hosts to get chance to select sports 'relevant to their nation'



“We want to be very clear this concept is about a nation not a city, and we’d be looking to develop a Games that would help achieve nation-wide goals and engage young and diverse communities in sport.”

New Zealand has previously hosted the Games in 1950, 1974 and 1990.

1 NEWS The New Zealand cyclist spoke to reporter Abby Wilson about the “whirlwind” campaign.

Minister for Sport and Recreation, Grant Robertson, said the government is welcoming the interest.

“New Zealand has a proud record of hosting world-class international events like Cricket World Cups, Rugby World Cups, World Masters Games, mega sailing regattas and this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Robertson said.

“It’s early days for this process, and at this stage all that has been agreed is an indication of interest from New Zealand. Further work needs to be done to understand New Zealand’s position before considering whether to make a formal bid for the 2034 games, but I am excited at the prospect and potential for us to host it here.

The Minister has consulted the National Party about the process for indicating interest in hosting the 2034 Games.

“I am pleased we have cross-party support for this approach. The next steps will be for the New Zealand Olympic Committee to assess support for a New Zealand bid, along with consideration of the country’s capability to host the event.”