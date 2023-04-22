Zach Wallace scores stunning goal as five-star Great Britain smash Black Sticks

At Ngā Puna Wai Sports Hub, Christchurch: Great Britain 5 (Zach Wallace 12’, James Oates 22’, Will Canlan 23’, Nicholas Bandurak 29’, Rupert Shipperly 33’) New Zealand 2 (Dane Lett 27’, Connor Greentree 48’) Q1: 1-0, Q2: 4-1, Q3: 5-1

Zach Wallace provided the highlight with a stunning opening goal as a clinical Great Britain side smashed the Black Sticks men 5-2 in their Pro League clash at Ngā Puna Wai Sports Hub in Christchurch on Saturday.

Wallace stole the show in the first of 12 internationals that will be played in Christchurch between now and April 30, opening the scoring with a world-class upright reverse finish after just 12 minutes.

Liam Sanford’s pass took a heavy deflection off the stick of a New Zealand player and Wallace seized the opportunity, clubbing an unstoppable shot on the volley straight into the back of the goal.

Great Britain arrived in New Zealand with a mediocre 1-4 record, but they made a statement with a comprehensive victory over the winless and inexperienced Black Sticks to breathe life into their Pro League campaign.

Wallace’s early goal opened the floodgates as Great Britain scored twice in as many second quarter minutes through James Oates and Will Canlan to take a commanding 3-1 lead against the tournament hosts.

Dane Lett pulled one back for the Black Sticks from a penalty corner, but Great Britain wrestled momentum back almost instantly, scoring a fourth goal just two minutes later via Nicholas Bandurak.

Rupert Shipperly added fifth goal in the 33rd minute, guiding the ball home at the far post following an initial shot from Jack Waller at the edge of the striking circle.

Connor Greentree cut the deficit back to three when he scored his first international goal in the 48th minute, but it was only a consolation goal as the Black Sticks were unable to stage a late comeback.

The Black Sticks meet Australia in their next match on Tuesday. New Zealand will play both teams twice during their visit to Christchurch.