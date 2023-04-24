Young Australian Rules footballer dies after on-field collision

Antonio Loiacono died after being injured during a football game.

A young Australia Rules football player has died after a horror on-field collision during a game in South Australia.

Birdwood Football Club player Antonio Loiacono, 20, was airlifted to the Royal Adelaide Hospital just before 8pm on Saturday.

He suffered critical injuries during the season-opening A-grade game at Gumeracha Oval in the Adelaide Hills.

The incident unfolded in the last quarter of the opening against Gumeracha.

He was treated at the scene before specialist paramedics were called in.

9News understands he died in hospital on Sunday night.

The Great Southern Football League has taken to Facebook to share its condolences to Loiacono’s family and friends.

“Community football is what we live for and this is a truly sad time when a player is cut down by an unfortunate on-field incident, no matter what level of the game,” the Facebook post reads.

“Our collective thoughts are with his family and the Birdwood Football Club at this time of unbelievable sadness.”