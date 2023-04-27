Kiwi ski racing star Alice Robinson and head coach Chris Knight part ways

New Zealand's Alice Robinson and coach Chris Knight have agreed to end their partnership. 2010 Winter Olympian Tim Cafe is the first appointment to Robinson’s new coaching team.

New Zealand Alpine Ski Racing star Alice Robinson and her head coach Chris Knight have formally decided to end their partnership as Robinson heads into the 2023/2024 season.

A press release issued by Snow Sports NZ stated the split was amicable.

New Zealand-born Knight has been Robinson’s coach for the last four World Cup seasons, and previous to that was a mentor and advisor to her and her team when she was a teenager.

Knight has coached Robinson to five World Cup podiums, including three victories.

The first appointment to Robinson’s new coaching team is 2010 Winter Olympian Tim Cafe. New Zealander Cafe was Robinson’s coach through her teenage years, including when she burst onto the world stage with a victory in the FIS World Junior World Ski Championships in 2019.

Alex Pantling/Getty Images Alice Robinson pictured at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Snow Sports NZ said it would support Robinson and her team as they implement their new coaching team over the coming months.

The statement from Snow Sports NZ said that Knight had enjoyed working with Robinson, but was now looking forward to spending more time at home with family, including his two young children.

Knight has been front and centre in the Women’s Alpine World Cup tour for over two decades, including being directly involved for several years with US Alpine superstar Lindsey Vonn.

“Snow Sports NZ would like to thank Chris, not only for his recent coaching stint with Robinson, but for everything he has done to foster competitive alpine ski racing in New Zealand and overseas,’’ said Snow Sports NZ CEO Nic Cavanagh.

Snow Sports NZ said it looked forward to engaging and benefiting from Knight’s knowledge and expertise in the future.