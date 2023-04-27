Kiwi sprinter Zoe Hobbs handed start in glittering 100m at Doha Diamond League opener

Zoe Hobbs has twice run under 11 seconds over the Kiwi summer, and now steps on to the big stage in Doha.

Kiwi sprint ace Zoe Hobbs yearns to prove she belongs among the top tier of women’s 100 metres runners on the planet, and will take a giant stride in that direction in the opening Diamond League meet of the year in Doha next Friday.

Hobbs has secured a place in a glittering 100m field in Doha (May 5), alongside Jamaican sensation Shericka Jackson. British ace Dina Asher-Smith and leading Americans Sha’Carri Richardson, Melissa Jefferson, Abby Steiner, Twanisha Terry and Teahna Daniels.

All eight athletes in the field have PBs well under 11 seconds and Hobbs’ coach James Mortimer said it was a fabulous opportunity for the 25-year-old Auckland-based sprinter to launch her northern campaign in style.

Hobbs is competing in a three-event block, following Doha with the gold-level Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi, Kenya (May 13), then heading to Tokyo for the Seiko golden grand prix meet (May 21) which are both expected to draw fields of a similar level. She will then return to New Zealand before heading north to launch her European campaign in Switzerland on July 2.

“It’s pretty special,” Mortimer told Stuff on Thursday. “The names you see there, that’s pretty much a world champs final without Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah. It’s exactly what she needs in terms of being able to line up with these girls and practise doing it, basically.”

Hobbs, who ran her PB of 10.97sec in Sydney in early-March on top of a wind-assisted 10.89sec at the nationals, could find herself threatening those times in Doha in a field with PBs ranging between 10.71s (Jackson) to 10.90s (Steiner).

1 NEWS After a blistering start to her season, Kiwi sprint ace has already booked herself a spot at the world champs.

“I think it will bring the best out in her,” added Mortimer. “The hard thing is actually getting into these meets and for her to get in and mix it with them, that’s the advantage of starting off the season strong as a little bit of an unknown. You’ve got that 10.89 and 10.97 against your name, and these other girls are basically going off who they are and what they’ve done in the past.”

Mortimer said it had been an interesting training block since the season closed down in Brisbane just over a month ago, with a mix of hard work while looking to retain the sharpness for this trio of meets.

“We’ve backed off this week to get her firing, and in a good position to be competitive in Doha,” he said. “We’re also using these next three races, with the travel, to look at things like is it her first, second or third race that’s fastest, and just trialling a few things before she goes to Europe, and always remembering our big objective is Paris (Olympics) as well.”

Getty Images Zoe Hobbs’ coach believes starts in world-class races like Doha will bring the best out in his athlete.

The other area where Hobbs was looking to make inroads as she steps into these major meets is on the mental side of understanding she belongs at this level, and can go stride for stride with the best athletes on the planet.

“It was huge for her do that last year in Eugene,” added Mortimer, referring to her effort in making the semis at the worlds. “She coped with it fantastically, and to be able to do it for three weeks in a row is the next one. As she gets quicker and quicker, she’s going to go deeper into competitions at the world level.

“We used to go over and it was, ‘let’s see how fast you can run in the heats because that’s probably all you’re going do’. It was the semis last year, and now we’re looking at pushing for a top-three finish. So we need to be able to back up races and run quicker and quicker, so she’s running her fastest in a final, but doing enough beforehand to get there.”

Hobbs flies out for Doha on Monday.