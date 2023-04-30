Nationwide hosting may make the 2034 Commonwealth Games in New Zealand viable

Aaron Gate won four gold medals for New Zealand at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

ANALYSIS: New Zealand even contemplating holding a Commonwealth Games appeared massively unlikely just five years ago.

Gold Coast in Australia hosted the 2018 event, with a cost of NZ$2 billion.

An event, which was increasingly viewed as anachronistic and with minimal interest from the public, held little appeal for the New Zealand Olympic Committee, and would have loomed as a potential white elephant desperately requiring frantic shoo-ing had it rumbled up to the Beehive.

But the unlikely success of Birmingham – after coming off the substitute’s bench to host the 2022 Games – along with the opportunity to spread hosting duties outside a major city, has opened the door for a bid to play hosts in 2034.

The NZOC last week expressed an interest in bidding for the Games, and got warm immediate political support. The latter is chiefly because the funding required for New Zealand to be home to the sporting gathering in 11 years is predicted to cost possibly between half and a third of what Gold Coast forked out.

Minister for Sport and Recreation, Grant Robertson, told Newstalk ZB last week that costings have changed significantly since last analysed.

“When looked at in 2018 on a one-city model, [the cost of hosting was] in the high hundreds of millions.

“This should be less than that, given that we don't have to build too many new facilities. We do need to make it stack up financially ... we don't need to build many new facilities; we've got basically what we need for a Games across the country.”

STUFF The Kiwi athletes who will bring home gold from Birmingham.

Robertson will likely have also seen an interim evaluation report provided to the British government in January, painting a bright early picture of the expected financial and social benefits for Birmingham after playing hosts.

England’s second-largest city originally planned to bid for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, but stepped in to host last year’s event as a replacement for Durban, after the scheduled South African host was stripped of hosting rights, mostly over financial concerns.

A total of £778 million (NZ $1.58 billion) of public funding was allocated, with Birmingham's costs split – around 75% paid by central government and 25% by city council.

While Birmingham was the major host city, events were held elsewhere – track cycling in London, time trial cycling in Wolverhampton and rugby sevens in Coventry. The NZOC and Robertson clearly believe extending that model – as the Australian state of Victoria is doing in hosting the 2026 Games – will result in reduced government funding needed.

“A big thing changed for me was when I went to Birmingham last year, and I saw an event that I thought 'you know what, this could be amazing for New Zealand' and one that I think's got some real life,” Robertson told Newstalk ZB.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister for Sport and Recreation, Grant Robertson, is optimistic New Zealand could host the 2034 Commonwealth Games.

“Over the years, people have perhaps thought 'have the Commonwealth Games still got a place?' and I think Birmingham showed us it really did – it was competitive, it was exciting for New Zealand, there were new sports, and I think it's a sized event that New Zealand can manage.

“It's still big – we're talking the best part of 10,000 athletes and officials and coaches ... it's got a lot of potential economic spin-offs, and it's one where NZ does well.

Dr Mel Johnston, a senior lecturer in sport management at the Auckland University of Technology's School of Sport & Recreation, said support will likely be there from New Zealanders.

“Just before Covid hit, we did a big research project in regards to New Zealand's potential hosting of the Commonwealth Games.

“And as part of that project, we went out and we asked residents of both Auckland and Christchurch – previous host cities – whether they support hosting of the Commonwealth Games in their region and what kind of impact they think it would have on them both personally and within the community.

“There was a vast majority of both Auckland and Christchurch residents who were supportive of hosting … more than 80%, no real differences between the two cities. Some of the kind of things that they thought would be the biggest impact was up to 90% thought that there would be positive economic impacts on them personally, as well as the community.

“Then it was showcasing the region, and it was a sense of pride in the country.”

The likely proposed budget for New Zealand hosting the 2034 Commonwealth Games may hinge on the viability of venues for track and field and swimming.

Mt Smart and Trusts Stadium in Henderson are options to host athletics and while work – and funding – will be required to elevate them to the standard needed to accommodate international sport, a new facility at a huge expense seems unnecessary.

That may not be the case with swimming. West Wave Pool and Leisure Centre in Henderson currently hosts the national champs but would fall well short on spectator capacity and also likely extra facilities required for the athletes. A notable section of Birmingham’s cost included the construction of a new Aquatics Centre.

The velodrome in Cambridge would be the obvious venue for track cycling; netball, rugby sevens, T20 cricket (women), hockey and lawn bowls could be housed at any number of venues around the country; while beach volleyball could be played literally at a beach (it was held at a manufactured venue in the heart of Birmingham last year). The spread of venues around the country would also reduce the demand for a large athletes’ village.

While rowing and canoe sprint are not currently part of the Commonwealth Games programme, there are opportunities for the host city/nation to include sports that fit their strengths and culture, which could lead to the use of Lake Karapiro.

Should a formal bid be placed with the Commonwealth Games Federation, we’re still destined to read reports of financial concerns in the lead-up to the event.

Four years out from the Birmingham Games, an article in The Guardian said the host city’s council was facing stark warnings that the event could bankrupt the city.

The city had an £84m hole in its budget when £180m was still needed to be raised.

“One councillor called the situation ‘a total and absolute disaster’, The Guardian reported.

“We know hosting major sport events such as this level come with challenges,” Dr Johnston said.

“The cost is obviously the most significant one. I can just imagine that nowadays, with this cost of living crisis we're in at the moment, I'm sure that would be even more of a concern.

Dr Johnston said in the 2019 research project, 65% of respondents thought that increased prices would be significant while 64% felt that there would be a disruption to daily lives, particularly Aucklanders.

“We Aucklanders know that just day-to-day living is quite disruptive in terms of traffic and road closures and so forth. But in understanding all those costs and challenges that are evident in any hosting is really good to understand how these event organisers can help mitigate them.”

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images New Zealand’s Lewis Clareburt celebrates after winning gold in the men's 200m butterfly final on day three of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Robertson and the NZOC however would have been emboldened by the interim evaluation report on Birmingham 2022.

Despite the shortened preparation time and the influence of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Games were delivered within the allocated budget.

The evidence assessed in the interim evaluation showed that short-term economic impacts have been generated through spending by event organisers, and additional spending in the local area by Games-related visitors, with each stimulating economic activity in the economy.

It was estimated that in measuring the value of goods and services produced, the 2022 Games provided “at least £200.9 million of net GVA (Gross Value Added) in Birmingham, approximately £396.9 million of net GVA in the West Midlands (including Birmingham), and approximately £764.7 million of net GVA to the UK economy (including the West Midlands and Birmingham).”

The report said the Birmingham 2022 Games events also generated employment impacts – “over the 4.5 years of Games delivery, this equates to approximately 15,410 gross FTE (Full Time Equivalent) years of employment in the UK economy” while the Games “had an estimated total global TV viewership of 834.9 million, over 215 million digital views, 141 million interactions on social media and generated significant positive media coverage.”

“New Zealand's never going to be able to host the Olympics, we're just not big enough,” Robertson said.

A Commonwealth Games throughout the country may however be feasible.