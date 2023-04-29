Cyclist Antonio Tiberi parts ways with Trek-Segafredo team after shooting cat

Italian cyclist Antonio Tiberi no longer has a contract with Trek-Segafredo.

Antonio Tiberi reportedly said he was trying out an air rifle and pointed it at a cat that belonged to San Marino's tourism and posts minister Federico Pedini Amati, the BBC reported.

The Trek-Segafredo team said in a statement they and Tiberi had "mutually agreed to part ways".

“The rider's actions during his suspension did not meet our criteria for a return to competition. With the rider's contract now terminated, he is free to sign with another team," the statement said.

The 21-year-old, who was the 2019 juniors time trial world champion, was fined €4,000 (NZ$7200) by a court and suspended for 20 days by his team initially.

When the incident happened, Amati said: "The cat didn't bother anyone,” the BBC reported.

"It had been with us for a long time. My three-year-old daughter Lucia loved it. You cannot kill a pet and get away with a 4,000-euro fine."

Trek-Segafredo said they would donate Mr Tiberi's suspended pay to an animal protection organisation.