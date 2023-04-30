Luca Brecel into world snooker final after greatest ever comeback

Luca Brunel becomes the first player in world championship history to come from nine frames behind to win.

Luca Brecel mounted the greatest comeback in the history of the world snooker championship to reach the final on Saturday (Sunday NZT).

The Belgian player recovered from 14-5 down against Si Jiahui of China, who was trying to become the youngest ever finalist at 20. Brecel claimed 11 straight frames to eventually win 17-15.

No player has ever come from nine frames behind to win a match at the championship. Two players won from eight frames back, including Dennis Taylor in the memorable 18-17 victory over Steve Davis in the black-ball final in 1985.

Zac Goodwin/AP Belgium's Luca Brecel can't quite believe it after completing his remarkable fightback at the Crucible.

“To win is absolutely unbelievable, it is the biggest game of my life,” Brecel said. “I was in disbelief, I was shaking.

“The whole game I was expecting to lose, even with a session to spare, so to even have a chance to win was the craziest feeling ever in my body and I can't believe I did it. I have never won a game here and now I am in the final, it is some story.”

Zac Goodwin/AP China's Si Jiahui was bidding to become the youngest ever finalist at the Crucible at the age of 20.

Before this year, Brecel had never won a match at the Crucible Theatre since making his debut in 2012. He has beaten multiple champions Mark Williams and Ronnie O'Sullivan en route to the final.

Brecel will play Mark Allen or four-time champion Mark Selby in the four-session final, to be played across Sunday (Monday NZT) and Monday (Tuesday NZT).