Cyclist Ally Wollaston sprints to victory at Festival Elsy Jacobs in Luxembourg

New Zealand champion Ally Wollaston has claimed the biggest win of her promising road cycling career after sprinting to victory at Festival Elsy Jacobs – a 2.Pro level race in Luxembourg.

The AG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step rider was second in the bunch sprint on the opening stage and won the second stage over 115km from Luxembourg to Garnich.

As well winning as the overall general classification, the 22-year-old picked up the points jersey and the young rider category.

“I’m really happy with the result today,” said Wollaston. “I knew after yesterday that I was strong enough and capable of a win. I just had to race attentively and trust my abilities. I really owe my success today to my teammates. They rode their hearts out today for me. I’m so proud to be able to take the win for the team.”

Team Director Jolien D’Hoore commented: “I am of course very satisfied. It was a great weekend," said Jolien. “Yesterday Ally was very close to victory, but second turned out to be a good starting position for today. Due to the victory of Marta Bastianelli yesterday, UAE had to do the work. That was to our advantage.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Ally Wollaston celebrates after winning the national championships (File photo).

“In the end it turned out to be a hard race and the five strongest remained. Ally was very impressive and had to close a few gaps herself. The whole team was fantastic, both today and yesterday. We had a plan to go for every bonus second. Everyone had a task and completed it perfectly. I cannot ask for more.”

Wollaston has come off riding some of the toughest Classics including the Liege-Bastogne-Liege, Amstel Gold and Tour of Flanders.

Wollaston returned to the road in Europe, where she is based in Girona, after winning the Nations Cup omnium event on the track in Jakarta.

Wollaston is one of the rising stars of New Zealand cycling. Earlier this year she won the national road championship and national criterium title.