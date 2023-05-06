New Zealand's Zoe Hobbs fifth in women's 100m in Diamond League meet in Doha

The New Zealand sprinter wasn't out of place in her Diamond League debut in Doha.

Zoe Hobbs made a decent fist of her first appearance for the season among the stars of world sprinting with a fifth-place finish at the Diamond League meeting in Doha.

The New Zealand sprint star recorded a time of 11.08 seconds on Saturday morning (NZ time) in the women’s 100m, won by Sha’Carri Richardson of the United States in 10.76sec. It was her fifth fastest time of her breakthrough year over the 100, and fourth best under the legal wind limit.

Five-time Olympic medallist Shericka Jackson of Jamaica was second in 10.85s, with former world 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain third in 10.98s at the Diamond League season opener.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Zoe Hobbs of New Zealand was fifth in the women’s 100m final in Doha. (FILE PHOTO)

Hobbs ran her personal best 100m time of 10.97s in Sydney in early March, following a wind-assisted 10.89s at the national champs in Wellington.

"It was a good way to kick off the international season,” said a satisfied Hobbs after the race. “It was exactly what I needed in terms of practising racing next to pressure.

“That's an element of my racing that I need to work on and need exposure to. It's great to be immersed in these races so I can get used to it, and keep building into the season."

Richardson was expected to be a star performer at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 but missed the Games after being given a one-month ban after testing positive for cannabis.

“I’m so blessed and thankful. I feel at peace,” Richardson said after her win in Doha.

“All I do is the best I do and I’m excited to do it,” Richardson said. “Like I said it before, I had to be kicked out from another 100m race, so I had to do my best no matter what. Peace, love and life.”

Hussein Sayed/AP Sha'Carri Richardson after winning the women’s 100m at the Diamond League meet in Doha.

Asher Smith, who won the world 200m title in Doha in 2019, said she was happy with her third-placed finish.

“The whole point about my season is to race against the best and I did that tonight. I am really happy with my race, third place is a good start and the time is decent.”

The Auckland-based Hobbs is competing in a three-event block, following Doha with the gold-level Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi, Kenya (May 13), then heading to Tokyo for the Seiko golden grand prix meet (May 21) which are both expected to draw fields of a similar level. She will then return to New Zealand before heading north to launch her European campaign in Switzerland on July 2.