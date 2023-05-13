High times as Hamish Kerr raises the bar on expectations for his athletics season

The bar is set high for Kiwi Hamish Kerr as he chases notable high jump success in 2023, and beyond.

Kiwi high jump marvel Hamish Kerr has the proverbial spring in his step as he embarks on a northern athletics season that he hopes will culminate in him hunting medals at the world championships in Budapest.

That’s the territory the now Christchurch-based 26-year-old Aucklander very much occupies in his sport. He’s reached a level where he can play the “long game” and plan for a pinnacle event like the worlds in Hungary, or even the Paris Olympics next year, while at the same time continue to eye the sort of improvements that should have him at the pointy end of his discipline in the meantime.

Kerr – Commonwealth Games champion and world indoors bronze medallist in ‘22 – flew out of New Zealand on Friday for Japan where he will compete in the Seiko Golden Grand Prix in Yokohama next Sunday to open his northern outdoor season. From there he heads to his Europe base in Louven, Belgium, from which he will compete in a series of elite meets, including Diamond League events in Florence, Stockholm, Chorzów and London, before battling the best on the planet in Budapest (August 19-27).

As Stuff caught up with the finest high jumper this country has produced just prior to his departure, it was clear he’s in a positive space mentally after flipping his Kiwi summer on its head, and spending most it on the European indoor circuit – culminating in a New Zealand record (and worlds auto qualifier) leap of 2.34 metres in Slovakia that extended his own mark by a further 3cm. Oh, he’s also unbeaten for the year (three outdoor meets and four indoors) and has just secured a personal sponsorship from Puma which he gleefully regards as the icing on the cake.

“The confidence level is definitely there,” he says. “That’s credit to the fact we know we can do it now. Outdoors is slightly different – the surfaces are different and the way you jump is different. I would say the performances I did indoors (his winning leaps were all between 2.27 and 2.34m) were great at the time, but there’s definitely more to come. I know I have to step up again to compete with those big boys outdoors. But the thing is I’m ready for it.

“It’s also a long game. I compete next week in Tokyo, but I’m also aware I don't want my really good ones right now – I want them in August.”

That said, Kerr has “unfinished business” in Yokohama after he had to withdraw from the same meet last year because of a false positive for Covid just an hour before he was to warm up. Given his 2.34 is the equal best jump in the world this year (American JuVaughn Harrison has also cleared the height) he’s within his rights to consider a fast start a possibility.

But as mentioned there’s a long game in play here, and Kerr is not dodging that he feels like he’s in the midst of a fairly distinct process.

“It’s going to be nice to do some good performances this year, but it’s going to be even nicer next year with the Olympics front and centre,” he says when asked how he measures success now. “It’s building, data gathering, and making sure our processes are developing into world-class practices.

“I’m confident on a good day I can compete with the best guys in the world. It would be nice to go to worlds and walk away with a medal, but at the same time if we walk away with a good understanding of where we are now, compared to where we need to be in 12 months’ time, that’s also success.”

You mention even talking global medals on a good day is a sign of how far he’s come.

David Ramos/Getty Images Hamish Kerr celebrates his gold medal winnign jump at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

“That’s taken a while,” he says. “The way I justify it is I'm still very focused on trying to achieve heights. We’ve done the data, we know what those heights need to be, and if I was to walk in there with a 2,35-2.38 PB then medals absolutely come into play. If I’m able to jump those heights at majors, that’s success, and if I end up getting medals as well it’s an awesome bonus. We’re in the position, which is exciting for me, that I truly believe I can get up to those high-30s or low-40s over the next two years.”

That optimism is not without basis. Kerr has changed things up with his team, and with his body. Coach Terry Lomax (who will join him for most of his travels) now focuses purely on the track, Simeon Joplin has taken over strength and conditioning work, and he’s a little heavier, and a lot stronger as a result.

“Since he (Joplin) started last September-October I’m probably 10% more powerful. I had a frame that was able to jump 2.31, and that was pretty much it. Now we’ve blown that out, and we’ve got something we can start honing in and getting really good.”

Those successes last year were savoured. That’s important, says Kerr. But they’re also seen as building blocks, rather than end goals.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Hamish Kerr has added some power to his frame and hopes it can take him to special heights in ‘23.

He says 2022 proved he had a “high base level of jumpability” because he went in feeling “pretty underdone” after a bout of Covid earlier that wasn’t managed well. “To know I could jump 2.25 when I was feeling terrible, when I wasn’t in shape, was great. But you know we need to push up that top end because 2.25 isn’t going to win an Olympic medal when the big boys start playing.”

It’s also why he takes a moment to savour the Puma sponsorship. The money, the support, helps. So does the gesture.

“They’re a massive brand in our sport. As an athlete we get told we’re successful and talented and have potential. But when people put their money where their mouth is, it gives freedom and excitement to know not only do my mum and coach think I’m good, but actually a global sports brand thinks I’m pretty good as well.”

Good, and getting better. Exciting times for Hamish Kerr Inc.