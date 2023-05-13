Kiwi Hayden Wilde wins World Triathlon event in Yokohama

The Commonwealth Games silver medallist raced to victory in the World Triathlon series event in Yokohama.

New Zealander Hayden Wilde enjoyed an impressive win in the World Triathlon series event in Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday (NZT).

Wilde had much to prove after a flat tyre contributed to him finishing 46th in the season opener in Abu Dhabi in early March, and he did so in style in Yokohama by winning in a time of 1hr 42min 13sec.

Although he only finished 4secs ahead of second-placed Matthew Hauser, of Australia, Wilde was in cruise-mode as he eased towards the finish line, taking the time to slap the hands of well-wishers while ensuring he wasn’t going to be overtaken.

The Commonwealth Games silver medallist was about 30s ahead of chasers Hauser and Portugal’s Vasco Viliaca when he elected to ease back the throttle and soak up the occasion for the last couple of hundred metres.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport New Zealand's Hayden Wilde. FILE PHOTO

Wilde was excellent in the swim and bike legs, but it was in the run where he showed his class; Wilde and Frenchman Léo Bergere raced away from the field but Bergere couldn’t maintain the pace set by Wilde.