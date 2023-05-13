Lisa Carrington beats Aimee Fisher in K1 500 final at canoe sprint World Cup

Lisa Carrington won the women’s K1 500 final at the World Cup canoe sprint regatta in Hungary. (FILE PHOTO)

Six-time Olympic champion Dame Lisa Carrington has again narrowly got the better of fellow New Zealander Aimee Fisher.

Carrington claimed gold in the final of the women's K1 500 metres at the canoe sprint World Cup regatta in Szeged, Hungary on Saturday night (NZ time) in a time of one minute 54.25 seconds.

Fisher, who was second behind Carrington twice last month at the national championships at Lake Karapiro, was just 0.37s back in second place after being the fastest qualifier the previous day. Denmark’s Emma Jorgensen took bronze in 1:55.91.

Carrington is the current world and Olympic champion in the event and will represent New Zealand in the class at the world champs later this year in Germany. Fisher won the K1 500 world title in 2021.

SUPPLIED Lisa Carrington qualified for the canoe sprint world championships after winning race two of her showdown with Aimee Fisher (first published on April 22, 2023).

Carrington also competed in the women’s K4 500m and the Kiwi team, including Alicia Hoskin, Olivia Brett and Tara Vaughan, collected bronze after finishing third behind the Chinese and Spanish boats, who took gold and silver respectively.

New Zealand’s Scott Martlew also won a silver medal in the paracanoe KL2 200m event on Saturday morning (NZ time).