Zoe Hobbs powers to second-place finish at Kip Keino Classic in Kenya

Kiwi 100-metre sprint queen Zoe Hobbs is showing absolutely no sign of slowing down in this breakthrough year, after powering to a second-place finish in her latest race in Kenya.

Having last weekend placed fifth at the Diamond League season opener in Qatar in 11.08 seconds – her fifth-fastest time of 2023 and fourth-best under the legal wind limit – the 25-year-old on Sunday (NZ time) went even better when lining up in the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi.

Holding her nerve against a solid field, Hobbs charged away with American winner Twanisha Terry, and crossed the line just behind, in a brisk, wind-assisted (2.5m/s) 10.97sec (to Terry’s 10.86), and ahead of third-placed Rani Rosius, of Belgium (11.08).

It was Hobbs’ third time under the 11-second barrier, though, due to the wind, it won’t count on her official records.

That 10.97 equals her legal personal best she recorded in Sydney in March (following a wind-assisted 10.89 at the national champs in Wellington earlier that month).

The Auckland-based athlete is in the midst of a three-event block, with the last of those being in Yokohama at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix next Sunday.

She will then return to New Zealand before launching her European campaign in Switzerland at the start of July.