Colorado MLB pitcher Ryan Feltner has skull fracture, concussion from line drive

Colorado pitcher Ryan Feltner has a skull fracture and concussion after getting hit by a line drive off the bat of Philadelphia's Nick Castellanos.

Feltner was injured on Sunday and was likely to be discharged from Swedish Medical Centre later. He will not need surgery.

“Overall, he’s fine,” Colorado manager Bud Black said before Monday's game. “I think the feeling is that it could have been worse.”

Feltner was put on the 15-day injured list. When asked whether the 26-year-old right-hander will be out for days, weeks or months, Black said “probably on the longer end of that.”

Feltner was hurt in the second inning when Castellanos hit a slider 149 kph back at the mound. The ball hit Feltner on the back right side of his head, and he fell to the ground. He lay on his stomach as two members of the Rockies athletic training staff aided. He was able to get on his feet and walked off the field with the assistance of the two trainers.

Black said Feltner was “still fairly lucid” and was texting with his team-mates, his parents, team medical staff and the manager on Sunday.

“He just needs time to let the fractures heal and the concussion to diminish,” Black said. “From everything that I’ve been told here this morning, things are looking up.”