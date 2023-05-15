Lisa Carrington wins 2nd gold at canoe sprint World Cup regatta in Hungary

The five-time Olympic champ and Alicia Hoskin triumphed in the women's K2 500 final in Hungary.

Lisa Carrington won her second gold of the opening World Cup canoe sprint event in Hungary when teaming up with Alicia Hoskin to triumph in the women’s K2 500 final.

New Zealand’s most successful Olympian had earlier in the regatta won the K1 500 final by pipping fellow Kiwi paddler Aimee Fisher.

Carrington and Hoskin won in a time of one minute 42.84 seconds, just over a second ahead of the Polish combination in Szeged.

It was Hoskin’s first World Cup gold.

“It was a really good race,” Carrington said.

“Alicia did an amazing job just pushing it all the way through until the end. We knew we had to paddle super-well because the field was so strong. We’re really happy with how we did.”

Darren Calabrese/AP Lisa Carrington won two gold and a bronze at the World Cup regatta in Hungary.

Carrington and Hoskin were also part of the New Zealand women’s K4 500 crew which won bronze in their final.

The New Zealand team finished the regatta in sixth place on the medal table, with two gold, two silver and one bronze.