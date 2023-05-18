World champion boxer Mea Motu and her lawn bowler son

David Motu plays a sport about as far as you can get from the brutal world of boxing his mum inhabits.

Eleven days before Mea Motu fulfilled her long-held ambition to become a world champion, her 16-year-old son was busy making his own mark on the international stage.

But unlike his hard-punching mother, whose title triumph on April 27 at Auckland's Eventfinda Stadium came inside a boxing ring, David's breakthrough was in the rather more serene setting of a bowling green.

The talented teenager was part of New Zealand's Under-26 team at the inaugural Oceania Challenge at Blockhouse Bay Bowling Club, where 19 teams from across the region gathered for a four-day event sanctioned by World Bowls.

He emerged from the competition with a gold in the fours – seeing off a strong Cook Islands side with two Commonwealth Games bronze medallists in the final – and a silver in the singles, marking him out as one to watch in the future.

MICHAEL BRADLEY PHOTOGRAPHY World champion Mea Motu prepares to bowl under the watchful eye of her 16-year-old son David.

He hopes those encouraging results will earn him selection for the upcoming Commonwealth Youth Games, which take place in Trinidad and Tobago in August.

"I'm proud of my son, I'm proud of his achievements and I'm proud of the boy he's become," Mea said after trying her hand at bowling alongside David at Auckland Bowling Club in Parnell on Thursday.

The 33-year-old is understandably happy to see her eldest pursue bowls over boxing and won't be encouraging any of her other four children to follow in her footsteps.

"If they choose it and they love it, then yes it's fine," she said. "But there's more money in bowls! I just learned that today."

David's love for a pastime that's often unfairly associated with the elderly began when he was just a small boy. At weekends, he used to visit his aunty, who dragged him along to watch her play at the Onehunga & Districts Bowling Club.

David quickly caught the bowling bug ("I got a bit addicted") and started playing himself when he was "about eight or nine" with the encouragement from friends and family, as well as club members.

MICHAEL BRADLEY PHOTOGRAPHY David Motu gives his mother Mea a few pointers on the green at Auckland Bowling Club in Parnell.

He soon discovered he had a gift for the sport and by the age of 12, was winning club competitions.

That was when he realised he could compete at a higher level and began to take it more seriously, culminating in his selection for the Oceania Challenge in April.

"That was good, because it was the Under-26 team so you played with people who are around your age, and you get to meet so many new people," David said of the experience of playing in an international competition.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Trainer Isaac Peach raises Mea Motu in triumph after she won the IBO world super bantamweight title.

Of course, the pinnacle event for any aspiring lawn bowler is the Commonwealth Games, the next edition of which will take place across the ditch in Victoria in 2026.

Can he see himself representing his country and going for gold in three years' time?

"Maybe that's a bit too early, maybe in the later stages," said David, who will be 19 by the time the Games swing around.

For now, he is just taking each competition as it comes and enjoying being part of the latest sporting family success story.

He said his mother's hard-fought world title win against Tania Walters left him "full of joy" – and grateful that he had chosen a less perilous path.

"My mum tried to get me into it when I was a bit younger, but nah, it wasn't for me!"

David will be competing in the New Zealand Ultimate Bowls Championship in Auckland this weekend, where his Mt Eden Eagles team is one of 14 vying for a spot at a tournament in Australia where the prize pool is just shy of $300,000.