Top Spot: Teenage Oceania archery champ is aiming for the Olympics

New Zealand loves rugby, football and netball – but young people across the country are also excelling in sports that don’t get the credit they deserve. In this ongoing series, Top Spot, journalists Ryan Anderson and Jason Dorday chat to young Kiwis knocking it out of the park in niche sports and skills – and give it a go themselves.

Fire six arrows into the target, walk to retrieve them, walk back, turn – and fire them again.

Repeat over and over again until up to 200 arrows have been shot: this is how 18-year-old Nuala Edmundson clinched her titles of NZ women’s champion and Oceania U21 champion.

The sport is about being a perfectionist, she explains, after my arrow strays a good 30cm from where I wanted it to go.

Like many people, my only experience with archery was at school camp.

Unfortunately, none of that experience involved the kind of archery where the arrow actually hit the target.

Edmundson’s list of accolades is long and features many first place finishes and gold medals.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Nuala Edmundson, the U21 Women's Oceania archery champion, has her sights set on representing New Zealand at the Olympics.

At just 18, she’s the best female in New Zealand, with aims to be at the Olympics before 2028.

She picked up the bow at an early age, 10 years old, having been inspired by fantasy books such as Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

Less than a decade later, she’s off to Ireland to compete in the World Archery Youth Champs.

“It will be the biggest tournament I’ve ever done, against the best archers I’ve ever competed against.”

Walking onto her local range, the Mountain Green Archery Club in central Auckland, the targets appear a lot further away in real life than when I did some quick last-minute studying in the office.

So another target is rolled out of the storage shed and moved to a distance I might actually hit: 10m.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Edmundson got her first bow for Christmas amd hasn’t looked back since

Edmundson explains that a lot that goes into each shot: the stance, how you grip the bow, where your fingers are placed around the arrow, how to draw it back and – quite importantly – how to aim it properly.

With a hell of a lot of verbal guidance from her, the first shot manages to hit the target.

“Lower, lower, lower,” she coaches. Another shot on the board.

Now, I ended up with three arrows sticking into the board, which I didn’t think was too bad, although they weren’t exactly cozy with the bullseye.

The skills gap between us became immediately apparent as Edmundson stepped up to the line and swiftly thundered three arrows dead into the centre.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The way Edmundson approaches each shot is by focusing on keeping her technique the same every single time

Her bow is decked out with all different kinds of gadgets – a clicker for timing or weights for balance.

Sports that involved running, or throwing a ball, were “really not my idea of fun”, Edmundson explains, which is why she took to archery.

The most important thing is consistency: trying to shoot exactly the same as your last shot, she said.

“I’m kind of excited for every single shot I take.”

Edmundson’s fundraising page for her trip to the youth championship in Ireland can be found here.