Ryan Crouser smashes world shot put record with 23.56 metres to defeat Tom Walsh

Kiwi Tom Walsh was no match for his giant American rival at the USATF grand prix meet.

Giant American Ryan Crouser has shattered his own world shot put record in Los Angeles on Sunday (NZT) to leave Kiwi rival Tom Walsh, among others, in his dust.

As he has become used to, Walsh had to play second fiddle to Crouser at the USATF Los Angeles grand prix meet on Sunday (NZT) as the world and Olympic champion obliterated his global record of 23.37 metres set in 2021 at the US Olympic trials with a mammoth fourth-round throw of 23.56m.

Crouser’s series, which produced three of the six farthest shot puts of all time, showed the dominance the 2.01m, 145kg colossus holds in the sport. He opened with 23.23m, nudged out to 23.31 in his second round, had 22.94 in the third and then followed his world record heave at UCLA’s Drake Stadium with 22.80m and 22.86.

Charlie Riedel/AP Ryan Crouser has continued his dominant form in shot put to smash his world record in Los Angeles.

Walsh, the former world champion and two-time Olympic bronze medallist, produced a season’s best effort of 22.12m in the second round to finish second, ahead of American Payton Otterdahl (21.99m). It was the Cantab’s best throw since his 22.26m to win Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham last year.

The Kiwi’s series was 22.08m, 22.12, 21.58, two fouls and 21.91 to finish.

Crouser had earlier in the year thrown what he thought was a world record 23.38m indoors in Pocatello, Idaho, only to have the mark ruled out because the throwing arena did not meet specifications set by World Athletics.

“The best thing is I’m still on high volume [training], heavy throws in the ring and heavy weights in the weight room, so we’re just starting to work in some speed,” Crouser told media afterwards.

“I am excited about the rest of the season. This is the first time I was able to get some good weather.

Meanwhile New Zealand’s Maddie-Lee Wesche finished fifth in the women’s shot put at the same LA meet with a season’s best throw of 19.18m. That was 5cm further than she threw to win the national title in Wellington in March.

American Maggie Ewen won the event with a world lead and PB of 20.45m, upsetting world champion and compatriot Chase Ealey who had to settle for second with 19.98m. Jamaica’s Danniel Thomas-Dodd was third with a national record 19.77m.