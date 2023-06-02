Promising US high school sprinter's relay team disqualified over 'stupid' celebration rule

A six-time Olympic medallist has called on track and field officials to relax a “stupid” rule after a hugely promising sprinter had his relay team disqualified for celebrating before the finish line.

Brody Buffington, from Catoctin High School in Maryland, was anchoring his team to victory in the 200-metre relay at the Maryland state championships but raised his arm in celebration just before the finish line.

Buffington’s celebration violated a National Federation of State High School Associations (NFSH) rule for "an action which brings discredit to an individual or their school."

A video of the controversial incident has gone viral with more than three million views of the race and many viewers are calling for change.

Buffington is a 10-time indoor and outdoor state champion. A fast runner but maybe a slow learner – despite what people think of the rule – after he was previously disqualified from a victory in the 300m at the US indoor regional championships in February after raising his fists in celebration before the finish line.

Supplied Brody Buffington, from Catoctin High School in Maryland, has his relay team disqualified for celebrating before the finish line.

Canada's Andre De Grasse, the gold medal winner for the 200 metres at the Tokyo Olympics, says authorities need to stop punishing young track athletes for celebrating victories.

"Let them have fun," the six-time De Grasse told Reuters.

"It's good for the sport and brings more attention to track,” he said. “It also promotes both camaraderie and competition."

De Grasse wasn't the only Olympian who found the rule to be monotonous and unnecessary.

"That's pretty lame honestly," retired US world champion Wallace Spearmon posted on social media.

"That's so stupid,” three-time world champion Noah Lyles wrote on social media. “Why do we keep hindering ourselves as a sport?"

Hannah Peters Andre de Grasse won gold in the 200 meters at the Tokyo Olympics.

Lyles was one of the most entertaining and demonstrative athletes in track and field.

Another, Usain Bolt took the sport to another level with his celebrations and cheeky looks towards the camera before the finish line.

In a recent interview, Bolt said his personality and ability to engage the crowd was a huge reason for the success of track and field during his era.

Catoctin athletic director Keith Bruck said: “Obviously we are disappointed that Brody was disqualified.

"Personally, I believe that if a student athlete is not taunting another competitor or celebrating in excess, they should be allowed to show emotion. In no other sport would a student athlete be disqualified for what Brody did."