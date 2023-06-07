Tom Walsh throws season's best 22.22 metres for shot put victory in Poland

Kiwi Tom Walsh dominated the men’s shot out field at the Irena Szewinska Memorial meet in Poland.

Tom Walsh has delivered a confidence-boosting, season’s best performance for shot put victory at the Irena Szewinska Memorial meet in Poland early Wednesday (NZT).

The 31-year-old former world champion from Christchurch produced his best series of the year to dominate the field in Bydgoszcz and emerge with a winning throw of 22.22 metres – a meet record and the furthest the Kiwi has thrown since his 22.26m to claim gold at the Commonwealth Games last August.

Walsh’s top throw, recorded in the fourth round at the Continental Tour gold-level meet, improved on the 22.12m he managed to finish second behind Ryan Crouser’s stunning world record of 23.56m in Los Angeles late last month.

There was no Crouser in Poland, but the field did include former world champion and Olympic silver medallist Joe Kovacs and a selection of Europe’s leading shot put exponents. Walsh’s series was: 21.49m, foul, 21.94m, 22.22m, foul, 21.74m.

American Adrian Piperi finished second with a PB of 21.61m, while NIgeria’s Chuk Enekwechi was third with 21.32m. Kovacs was sixth with a disappointing 20.84m.

Walsh now returns to the US for a short training block before returning to Europe to open his pre-world championships schedule at the Ostrava Golden Spike meet in the Czech Republis on June 27.

The Kiwi told Stuff after Crouser’s record-breaking feats in LA that he was inspired by the giant American’s feats, and far from intimidated by them.

“You know if he can do it, why can’t I? I’m in a good space, I’m throwing the furthest I’ve thrown this early in a season, and that puts into perspective where I’m at,” Walsh said. “Physically I’m good – I’ve just got to keep control of that mental stuff.

“Ryan is going to throw a long way all the time. That’s what he does. What I can control is how I see that and how I act after it.”