National sprint cycling coach Nick Flyger quits after 18 months in job

Just over a year out from the Paris Olympics, New Zealand’s elite sprint cyclists are without a head coach, with Nick Flyger resigning after 18 months in the job.

Flyger’s wife, Anna Meares, Australia’s most decorated cyclist, has accepted the role of Australian chef de mission for the Olympics, which start in late July next year and they have decided to return across the ditch.

The couple had relocated from Australia to Cambridge and built a new home after he got the job as NZ lead sprint coach.

Flyger said in a statement they decided that given the young age of their children, they would need to return to Australia where they have a greater support structure. While disappointed to leave his role, he said that they needed to prioritise the family needs.

“We planned to manage both our careers from Cambridge, and had done so with help from the wonderful friends we have made and my mother’s incredible support,” said Flyer.

“While it is heart-wrenching to leave, it has become clear that returning to Australia is the best decision for our young family at this time.

“I’m proud of the work that athletes and staff have achieved together across the sprint team and Cycling New Zealand. We have shown that high performance and well-being can co-exist together.

“I leave knowing that the high performance sprint programme is in a good position for Paris and the seeds have been planted for a strong pathway.”

Supplied Flyger had quick success with the sprint team at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Flyger, a Kiwi who grew up in Nelson, had spent a decade working in Cycling Australia’s sprint programme before taking on the NZ lead sprint coach job in Cambridge.

He replaced Rene Wolff, who resigned at the end of 2021 during a troubled time for Cycling NZ.

Wolff’s departure followed that of chief executive Jacques Landry and high performance director Martin Barras. The latter resigned following an integrity breach by the organisation at the Tokyo Olympics.

Stuff understands the breach related to the men’s sprint team, overseen by Wolff, involving the replacement of Sam Dakin in the team sprint event.

Flyger had a quick impact, with the cycling team winning a whopping 13 medals – eight of them gold – at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games last August.

The games were held just two weeks after Cycling New Zealand and High Performance Sport charted a 10-point action plan, the result of a damning independent review, commissioned in the wake of elite cyclist Olivia Podmore’s death in August 2021.

Cycling New Zealand chief executive Simon Peterson said they supported Flyger’s decision.

“Clearly we are disappointed that we are losing Nick’s services, and with just over a year from the Paris Olympics,” he said.

“We accept and fully support their decision. We have a family-first approach at Cycling New Zealand and while we are aware that this has been a tough decision, it was the right one for them to make.

“Nick has made a significant impact in the time he has been with us. He has established some excellent systems and we are starting to see the long-term fruits of his labours.”

Peterson said the sprint squad riders and staff have been informed personally by Flyger, with Cycling New Zealand to work through next steps with key parties.