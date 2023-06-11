New Zealand athlete Maia Ramsden creates history, wins NCAA 1500m crown

New Zealander Maia Ramsden created history by becoming the first Kiwi to snare a track gold at an outdoor NCAA Track & Field Championships, when she won the women’s 1500m final in Austin, Texas.

The Harvard University student claimed the biggest win of her career after producing an impressive sprint to win the title with a new personal best time of 4:08.60.

Ramsden, who hails from Wellington and began studying at Harvard in 2020, joins former Commonwealth champion Julia Ratcliffe as the only Kiwi to ever win an NCAA outdoor title. The latter claimed the women’s hammer gold at the 2014 edition.

Kiwi Middle-distance runners Nick Willis and Geordie Beamish had both previously secured the NCAA Indoor mile titles in 2005 and 2019, respectively.

Ramsden ran a patient race, refusing to get sucked into the searing pace at the front set by NC State athlete and pre-race favourite Katelyn Tuohy. But by the bell Tuohy’s race was run, and on the final bend Ramsden hit the front and accelerated clear to secure the victory.

In doing so, she consolidated her position as the sixth-fastest Kiwi ever for the distance. The New Zealand women’s 1500m record, set by Nikki Hamblin, stands at 4:04:82.

After the race an ecstatic Ramsden said she heeded the advice of her coach, who told her to back her instincts and be prepared to unleash a fast finish.

“I can’t believe it,’’ Ramsden said.

“We thought it would be quick and I spoke to my coach about what kind of 800m split I could handle, but that becomes pointless in the race; so he said ‘don’t worry about the splits, just run your own race, just be patient and maybe some girls will come back to you’.

“I’ve been working on staying really patient, staying smoother tucking in and just being ready, so I can get the most out of my kick. All of a sudden I was coming around the last bend, and it was like, wait a second, I have some legs left so let’s see what happens.”

Several hours later Ramsden competed in the women’s 5000m final. She finished 18th in 16:12.95, outside of her PB of 15:40.05.