NZ dual-Olympian rower Robbie Manson starts OnlyFans adult subscription space

New Zealand's dual-Olympian rower Robbie Manson has announced he has joined the adult subscription site OnlyFans.

The world’s fastest single sculler has dipped his oar into the OnlyFans waters.

New Zealand dual-Olympian Robbie Manson has launched his own space on the adult subscription site, but says he hasn’t “gone rogue and started a secret adult film career”.

The 33-year-old, who is part of the Rowing New Zealand elite training squad and competing for a place at this year’s world championships, said on his Instagram page he’s “all about pushing boundaries and challenging norms” while acknowledging the site could help him financially “while I’m pursuing my passion as an athlete.”

Manson, who came out as gay in 2014, won gold at the 2017 World Rowing Cup II in Poznan, Poland, setting a new world-best time of 6:30.74, which has not been bettered.

However, he was unable to replicate his early season form into success at world championships, finishing fifth in 2017 and 2018.

He was part of the NZ men’s quad which finished seventh at the 2012 London Olympics and was 11th in the double sculls at Rio 2016. He took an indefinite break from the sport in October 2020 after the Tokyo Olympics had been postponed due to the Covid pandemic and returned last summer.

Naomi Baker/Getty Images Robbie Manson holds the world’s best time in the men’s single scull, set in Poland in 2017.

OnlyFans allows creators to lock their content behind a paywall – Manson’s page will cost $14.99 a month per subscriber. The site – known chiefly for its sexual content – reportedly now boasts more than 190 million users.

“I’ve joined OnlyFans!” Manson posted on his Instagram account last week.

“I can almost hear the gasps and raised eyebrows from here. But before you judge, hear me out! Now, let me clarify: I haven’t gone rogue and started a secret adult film career. No! I’m on OnlyFans sharing artistic pictures that celebrate the human form in a tasteful and respectful manner. Think of it as a highbrow gallery meets my rowing journey, sprinkled with a dash of cheekiness. Why, you ask? Well, besides the fact that I’m all about pushing boundaries and challenging norms, it also helps support me financially while I’m pursuing my passion as an athlete.

“I promise, no explicit content or shenanigans, just a fun and playful space where I can express myself creatively and promote body positivity, sensuality, and self-acceptance. I understand that this decision might not align with everyone’s expectations, but I want to emphasize that my core values and dedication to my athletic pursuits remain intact. So, let’s keep the judgment at bay and embrace this quirky adventure together. I'm grateful for your support, your sense of humor, and your open minds as I strive for greatness both on and off the water.”

Other sporting personalities to have their own OnlyFans page include former Australian motor racing driver Renee Gracie, Brazilian volleyballer Key Alves, American gymnast Erica Fontaine and Australian Olympic diving gold medallist Matthew Mitcham.

Last week, OnlyFans star Elle Brooke hit back at TV host Piers Morgan for suggesting her unborn children might be embarrassed by her line of work.

Brooke said she dropped studying to be a lawyer at university in England after learning she could earn serious money on OnlyFans. She claims to earn 6-7 figures a month by posting videos to the platform.

"I dropped out to do OnlyFans because I was making a lot of money. Turns out, I'm pretty good at getting my clothes off and I was like, 'This is the career for me,'" she told Morgan.

Morgan then asked Brooke how she thinks her children – which she does not have – would react to career.

She replied: "They can cry in a Ferrari."