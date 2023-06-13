George Bennett bruised after ugly crash on Tour of Switzerland

New Zealand cyclist George Bennett has been left battered and bruised after an ugly crash during the Tour of Switzerland, putting his participation in the rest of the tour in doubt.

Bennett, one of New Zealand’s best performed cyclists, suffered multiple abrasions on his right hip, hand and back and a contusion on the left quadriceps as numerous riders crashed on a straight segment of road, about 30km from the finish of the stage.

Bennett, riding for UAE Team Emirates, looked a sorry sight as he eventually finished at the back of the peleton, 15 minutes from the stage winner.

His team said Bennett, who hails from Nelson, would be monitored overnight by the team doctor.

Bennett's team-mate, fellow Kiwi Finn Fisher-Black, is 16th overall.

Swiss rider Stefan Kung, who won the opening time trial, leads overall after the second stage was won by Eritrean rider Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty).

BRADEN FASTIER/STUFF Nelson cyclist George Bennett’s Tour of Switzerland has turned ugly.

Bennett is in last place of the 160 riders on general classification, 16min 57sec behind Kung. Six stages remain.