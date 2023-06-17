Maia Ramsden eyes big things as NCAA 1500m title puts her on the fast-track

Appropriately for someone who just ticked off her biggest achievement on the athletics track, Maia Ramsden feels like her life just hit fast-forward. Suddenly the peripatetic Kiwi who has made Harvard University her latest stop has more than a degree in history and literature to think about.

The 21-year-old who calls Wellington home – never mind that she’s spent just a few years based there during a life that has taken her around the globe – won the women’s 1500 metres title at the NCAA championships in Austin, Texas, last weekend with a 3-second PB. That sees her follow in the footsteps of the great Kimberley Smith (2004) as a Kiwi US collegiate national champion on the track, rockets her up the world rankings and puts significant events such as the world championships in Budapest this year and the Paris Olympics next on her radar.

Ramsden was still coming to terms with her national champion status, and potential spinoffs, when Stuff caught up with her back at the Ivy League school in Cambridge, Massachusetts this week.

In Austin she rattled off back-to-back 1500m PBs, first running 4min 09.81sec to finish second in the semifinal to catapult her to sixth on the all-time New Zealand list for the distance. Then she backed that up with a stellar 4:08.60 for an upset victory in the final, where she stormed home over the final 100 metres to leave a quality field in her wake.

Her previous best for the 1500m before the meet had been 4:11.73 at the Wake Forest International in North Carolina in April – and it is fair to say her entry into the sub-4:10 club has given the fast riser plenty to ponder.

“In a lot of ways it’s accelerated decisions and dreams and goals and potential future pathways I had, but were probably a year or two down the line,” she tells Stuff. “Winning a national championship has always been a goal that’s felt within reach, but it wasn't like I went in thinking this is the meet it’s going to happen.

Harvard T&F New Zealander Maia Ramsden wins NCAA 1500m title

“I think conversations I was taking slowly with Athletics NZ, looking at high-performance programmes and potentially making teams … this kinda puts the pedal to the metal a little bit and makes everything quicker and more intense. One of the doors last weekend opened for me was making [major championships] more of a real thing.”

Ramsden still has two more years of collegiate availability, though just one remaining at Harvard when she will complete an inter-disciplinary degree in history and literature, focusing on the Pacific. But now the wider world comes into focus.

“The plan was for the season to be over, and I think it still is,” she reflects. “But it’s world champs year, and I’m waiting to see what those points end up looking like (they have rocketed her to No 42 on the list, with a field of 56 accepted for Budapest). It’s something I’ll talk to my coach about. Do we go for another fast race? It’s been a long season, so at what point will I be cooked? Is it better to regroup for next year?”

For a young athlete it feels like a pivotal juncture.

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via/Getty Images Maia Ramsden on her next steps as an athlete: ‘This kinda puts the pedal to the metal and makes everything quicker.’

“Decisions about whether I want to make a career out of this sport, which I was anticipating making a year or two from now, I may have to make those calls now, or kinda go with this momentum, with doors opening that weren't necessarily there last weekend.”

Next year is certainly enticing. There are the world indoor champs early (Ramsden races regularly on that circuit) and the Olympics later. “Paris was always on the backburner of my radar, but now it’s coming into my foreground. It could be a legitimate goal for next year which is crazy.”

For a proud Kiwi who raves about Wellington (she says she finds New Zealand’s capital more culturally diverse than Boston), Ramsden’s life has been a fluid one, mainly thanks to her Kiwi father Mark’s career in foreign affairs for the New Zealand Government. She was born in New York, where her dad was working for New Zealand’s mission to the UN, spent four years in Wellington from the age of 3 to 7, then had stints, along with mum Margot and siblings Griffyn and Isla, in the Solomon Islands, Fiji and Ethiopia, before landing at Harvard where she was recruited as an athlete.

She dabbled in triathlon as a youngster in the Solomons, turned to running in Fiji, where her PE teacher, and first coach, Fesaitu Mario started to uncork her potential on the track, and really hit the accelerator in Addis Ababa where running is not so much a sport, as a religion.

Athletics NZ Maia Ramsden wins the under-20 1500m title at the 2019 New Zealand athletics championships.

“You wake up at 7am, look around and the entire city seems to be running,” she said of her last two years of high school in the Ethiopian capital. “I would see pro runners all the time … it was cool to be in a place where everyone paid attention to the running world. I think it enhanced my love of athletics.”

Through this time Ramsden continued to return to New Zealand to compete regularly (she won national age-grade titles over the middle distances in 2019 and ‘20), and was naturally inspired by another 1500m athlete of some repute from the capital.

“One of my cooler memories of running was watching (dual Olympic medallist) Nick Willis in Rio come past everyone in the last 50 metres (for bronze). I think back to that often because I feel like that’s something I’ve done the past couple of years. Sometimes you're not there with 400 to go, but he showed us all it doesn't matter, as long as you’re there with 100 to go and have something left.”

Ramsden considers herself a high-mileage trainer (she peaks at around 110km a week) with staying power rather than out-and-out kick, and pays tribute to Harvard coach Alex Gibby’s recognition of the bigger picture. “There are coaches in the NCAA who don’t take women's health or hormones as seriously, so I’m super grateful he’s very invested in my long-term sustainability and health as a person and not just as a runner. He’s really taking care of my body for the years to come, and not just these four years.”

Ramsden knew her workouts had her on pace for a breakthrough performance in Texas, but even she was surprised by a 3-second improvement on her PB. “Until you get in that right race where everything is moving quick and you get the opportunity to see what that new ceiling is, you don’t always know.”

And now? As well as major events to ponder, she also has Nikki Hamblin’s New Zealand record of 4:04.82 ingrained on her mind. “It feels closer this year than it probably ever has,” she says. “It’s not something necessarily within next year’s goals … but there is a world where that happens not that far from now.”

So much to think about. Ramsden’s next outing will be a trip to the UK next week to compete against athletes from Yale, Oxford and Cambridge. At some stage she will sit down with Gibby and plot their next steps in a world suddenly awash with opportunity.