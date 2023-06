Max Park broke the world record for the fastest time to solve a Rubix's Cube.

American Max Park set a new world record when solving a Rubix’s Cube in 3.13sec.

The 21-year-old speedcuber beat the previous record for a 3x3x3 Rubix’s Cube by 0.34sec that was set by China’s Yusheng Du in 2018.

Park’s time was recorded by the Guinness World Records this week in California and bettered his previous fastest time of 3.63sec.

His new record stunned the other speedcubers and the audience at an event in Long Beach.