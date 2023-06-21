New Zealand cyclist Niamh Fisher-Black claims first World Tour stage victory

Niamh Fisher-Black won the final stage of the Tour of Switzerland, helping her team to the individual and team honours.

New Zealand cyclist Niamh Fisher-Black has claimed her first Women’s World Tour stage victory, winning the fourth and final stage of the Tour de Suisse.

“This was the perfect day,” the 22-year-old SD Worx rider said in a post-race statement.

“Winning is the very best feeling. Finally, I could throw my hands in the air myself.

“This is what you live for as a cyclist. My season was difficult with lots of bad luck and crashes, but I am a stubborn person. It had to work out one day. The team also kept believing in me. This victory is all the more gratifying."

The stage included several climbs, including one 6.2km in length, followed by two-and-a-half laps of a circuit around Ebnat-Kappel and two intermediate sprints.

Fisher-Black was part of a two-rider break away halfway into the 100km race, and secured victory over Kasia Niewiadoma of Poland in a sprint to the finish line.

Fisher-Black said her opponent was riding “so strong”, and she sat behind her wheel. She said it would have been a “bit embarrassing” if she had lost the sprint.

AP NZ cyclist Niamh Fisher-Black celebrates winning the 4th stage of the Tour de Suisse World Tour cycling women's race.

”A great opportunity unfolded for me. Over the radio, team manager Danny Stam encouraged me. He told me to believe I could beat Kasia,” she said.

“This was such a strong team performance, I had to finish it. Of course, I hadn't been in this situation many times before, so then you always doubt yourself for a moment. But I psyched myself up. After all, I could have saved much more energy than Kasia. So I had to be able to beat her."

Her victory also helped her team secure both individual and team honours, with team SD Worx winning the team classification and teammate Marlen Reusser claiming the tour’s overall individual title after finishing third in the final stage. The duo embraced, celebrating each other’s victories following the race, and described the experience as a “dream come true”.

Fisher-Black, who finished eighth overall, fifth in the points classification and also claimed overall U23 classification, said it’s a privilege to ride for SD Worx. As she doesn’t have any commitments for the rest of the week, she’ll be taking some time to celebrate her win in style, she said.

She’s the second Fisher-Black to claim their first professional victory this year, after her brother Finn was successful at the Giro di Sicillia in April.