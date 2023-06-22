Black Sticks teams suffer double defeat to Belgium in FIH Pro League

The Black Sticks men’s team are still searching for their first victory of the FIH Pro League season after going down 1-0 to Olympic champions Belgium in Antwerp.

Despite producing a much-improved display from their 3-1 loss to the same opponents four days ago, Greg Nicol’s side were undone by an unstoppable penalty corner flick from Cosyns Tanguy during the first quarter.

It was their 10th defeat from 12 matches this campaign and leaves them rock-bottom of the nine-team competition, with just three points.

While a strong Belgium outfit had the upper hand for most of the match, New Zealand defended resiliently and also threatened on occasion at the other end of the field.

The first quarter was a closely fought affair, with both sides creating chances, but it was the fourth-placed Belgians who took the lead which they never relinquished to earn their sixth win of the season.

Playing in front of a hostile crowd, the Black Sticks men pressed hard for an equaliser but their finishing was not quite up to the mark as Belgium clung on for the narrow victory.

HOCKEY NZ The Black Sticks women celebrate Tayla White's goal during their 2-1 to Belgium.

The Black Sticks now travel to Amsterdam to face the Netherlands and Germany, aiming to secure that elusive first win.

Meanwhile, the Black Sticks women also came out on the wrong end of a close encounter with Belgium as they went down 2-1 to the hosts.

Having been thrashed 7-0 by the Belgians four days ago, coach Phil Burrows must have feared the worst when they conceded the first goal of the game from a penalty corner with only 40 seconds on the clock.

But his side were not about to be steamrollered again and fought their way back into the contest, creating several opportunities of their own which they failed to convert.

They were punished for that prolificacy when Emily White fired the hosts two ahead at the start of the second quarter.

However, the Kiwis responded well to that setback and soon began to grow into the game. They set up a grandstand finish when Tayla White scored her first international goal four minutes from time, latching onto a rebound after Olivia Merry’s effort was saved.

But it wasn’t to be, as Belgium held on for a 2-1 victory that leaves the Black Sticks women in eighth place on the standings, with two wins, two draws and eight defeats from their 12 games.