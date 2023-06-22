New Zealand biathlete Campbell Wright switches allegiances to the United States

Biathlete Campbell Wright will no longer wear the silver fern on the world stage.

Junior world champion biathlete Campbell Wright will now represent the United States.

Wright, who competed under the New Zealand flag at the Beijing Winter Olympics last year but holds dual citizenship through parents Scott and Allison, has confirmed he will compete for the US.

Born and raised in Wanaka, Wright said in January last year that if the New Zealand Olympic Committee didn't select him for Beijing he would consider representing the United States.

The NZOC picked Wright, who finished 32nd in the men's individual and 10km spring races, respectively.

Now, however, the 21-year-old has decided to switch his allegiances to the United States, stating the superior resources available through that programme was the best option for him as an athlete.

IBU LIVE TV Emotional Kiwi Campbell Wright creates history in Kazakhstan.

In a post on social media, Wright said the "silver fern will always be in my heart''.

"I have made the decision to swap nations to the US, because it gives me the best chance to be able to reach my goals,'' Wright said.

"To reach the top in any sport is hard, and it's only made harder without the proper team around you. So if I want to be the best biathlete I can be changing to team USA is the clear option.''

In March, Wright became the first New Zealander to win an International Biathlon Union world title when he won the 10km spring race at the junior world championships in Kazakhstan.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Campbell Wright represented New Zealand at the Beijing Winter Olympics last year.

That performance underlined his potential.

Prior to Beijing, Wright believed competing in that event could help him be a contender for a medal at the 2026 Games.

At the time Wright noted US team coach Armin Auchentaller had been in regular contact with Wright's Italian coach Luca Bormolini and stated his results were good enough for him to be considered to be included in the four-strong US team.

The NZOC, which had been awarded one spot by the International Biathlon Union, had the fifth highest qualification standard in the world. Despite having a history of only picking athletes they considered a chance of making the top 16, the NZOC selected Wright for Beijing.

Supplied Biathlete Campbell Wright wanted to represent New Zealand at the Winter Olympics last year. He got his wish. Now he has joined the US team.

"If New Zealand keeps putting up barriers, I think sooner or later reality will catch up, and I will jump ship,'' Wright said last January.

"At the moment I would like to stay with New Zealand, but I know it might not be possible. It is not a move I want to have to make, but, I think, as a career pathway it definitely has its pluses. Not just with Olympic selection, but with funding and the whole nine yards.''

Wright was the 15th, and final, athlete to be named for the New Zealand team for Beijing.