Why NZ's top biathlete Campbell Wright switched to the United States

New Zealand Winter Olympian Campbell Wright, an emerging star on the international biathlon circuit, won’t be required to repay any of the $40,000 he received from High Performance Sport NZ despite making the decision to switch allegiances.

Wright, a junior world champion, will represent the United States, citing the superior resources available to the US team as the key reason for making the move from July 1.

Given he was born and raised in New Zealand, and represented NZ at the Winter Olympics in Beijing last year, there was potential for Wright, who is eligible for the US team because he holds a US passport, to have created disharmony with this decision.

He received $40,000 from HPSNZ over the last four years.

Before the New Zealand team was named for Beijing, he said if the NZ Olympic Committee didn't pick him he would consider representing the US. If the NZOC put their faith in him, he believed he could win a medal at the 2026 Games in Milan.

IBU LIVE TV Emotional Kiwi Campbell Wright creates history in Kazakhstan.

He still could. But for the US team.

Eddie Kohlhase, general manager performance and partnerships for HPSNZ, said the organisation had no problem with Wright's decision to defect after discussing his situation with the NZOC, Biathlon NZ, the National Sports Organisation and US Biathlon.

“He had been training with the US anyway, and spoke of his desire to be in the team event, and was lamenting the fact that he didn't have that opportunity here, in terms of increasing the performance and the performance environment,” Kohlhase said.

“We are really supportive, actually. This is a really unique situation. He held two passports, the sport itself was such that he needed a daily training and performance environment to succeed.

“Our view really was that we need to put the athlete at the centre of the conversation, and do what's best for him. Which is what we did.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff New Zealand biathlete Campbell Wright training at Snow Farm near Wanaka.

A spokesman for the NZOC said that organisation supported Wright's decision, and directed further comment to HPSNZ.

The holistic approach means New Zealand won't reap any benefits from the funding it directed to Wright over the last four years. There's no requirement to repay the money he received as part of a development training grant under the tailored athlete pathway support investment programme.

“He earned it. He represented us with pride, and we wish him all the best,” Kohlhase added. “That helped him get to the US, to do what he needed to do. He had a fantastic result at the junior worlds, winning that, which highlighted Campbell's future in that sport. We were supportive all the way through.”

In late December 2021, Wright, now 21, urged the NZOC to select him for Beijing: “For me, all the good biathletes are in their late 20s and early 30s. So for me, being 19, the (Olympics) experience would be a lot more valuable,” he said.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Eddie Kohlhase, general manager performance and partnerships for HPSNZ, said the organisation had no problem with Wright's decision to represent the US.

“I would understand it if I was at the peak of my career, and they said 'sorry, you have to make the top 16'. But with me, being 19, it is a little bit different. Grow the young guys a little bit, before you give everyone in their prime a go.”

Despite the change of heart, however, he said he had to switch nations to give himself “the best chance to be able to reach my goals”.

“To reach the top in any sport is hard, and it's only harder without the proper team around you,” Wright wrote on social media. “So if I want to be the best biathlete I can be, changing to team USA is the clear option.”

Kohlhase described Wright's switch to the US as “a unique situation”.

“The value proposition for him far outweighed anyone getting in his way. So, full support.”