Shot putter Jolien Boumkwo runs 100m hurdles at European athletics team champs

Belgian shot putter Jolien Boumkwo stood in for an injured team-mate and contested the 100m hurdles at the European Athletics Team Championships.

There was no hurdle that shot putter Jolien Boumkwo wouldn’t tackle for her team.

To avoid the Belgium team being disqualified for not having an entrant in the women’s 100m hurdles at the European Athletics Team Championships at the weekend, Boumkwo stood in for an injured team-mate.

Taking a careful path over the obstacles, Boumkwo finished a lengthy last in 32.81 seconds in Poland, with the race won by Spain’s Teresa Errandonea in 13.22s.

Screenshot/Twitter Belgian shot putter Jolien Boumkwo competes in the women's 100m hurdles in Poland.

“My team is the most important thing for me,” said the 29-year-old afterwards.

“I couldn’t let it happen to lose by one point. There was no risk for me if I took it calmly.”

Earlier in the championships, Boumkwo – who is also the Belgian women’s hammer throw champion – finished seventh in the shot put competition.