Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin is about much more than medals

The New Zealand team of 39 athletes won a record haul of 34 medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin.

The Special Olympics World Summer Games wrapped up in Berlin this week and Coen Lammers looks back at 10 incredible days as part of the New Zealand team, watching courage and camaraderie in buckets.

The Special Olympics World Summer Games are the largest inclusive sports event on the planet, as 7000 athletes with an intellectual disability from 190 countries competed across 26 sports.

Despite the size of the event and the global involvement, the Word Summer Games do not have the profile of the ‘real’ Olympics or even Paralympics.

Thankfully the past week, the New Zealand public caught a glimpse of what 39 fantastic Kiwi athletes achieved in Berlin, earning a record haul of 34 medals, which helped to put the team on the radar, for at least a few days.

The public and the media can relate to medals, but Special Olympics is about much more than medals.

Every athlete in Berlin wanted to win a medal, but those who finished eighth also put their hands in the air to celebrate and walked away with big smile on their face.

The modern Olympic Games were founded in 1896 under the motto that participating is more important than winning, but somewhere along the way that seems to be lost in our obsession with medals.

Special Olympics New Zealand Ryan Stewart wins New Zealand's first medals of the 2023 World Summer Games.

Every so often, athletes with no chance of a medal capture our imagination, like the Jamaican bobsleigh team or ski-jumper Eddie the Eagle, and they even make movies about them.

At the Special Olympics, these unlikely heroes are everywhere you turn.

Founder of the modern games, Pierre de Coubertin, would be smiling if he saw the athletes at the World Summer Games demonstrating the Olympic spirit.

At the opening ceremony, Special Olympics athlete representatives pledge to “Let me win, but if I can’t win, let me be brave in the attempt”. Most of them did not win, but they all felt like winners and were celebrated accordingly.

Most mainstream athletes would not be able to contemplate the challenges many Special Olympics athletes have to overcome, physically and mentally, just to be able to play sport and then make it all the way to the World Summer Games.

Anyone fortunate enough to watch the 26 sports in Berlin, was left inspired with a smile on their face and tears in their eyes.

Nobody who watched the 800m freestyle races in the pool will ever forget Henry Liversage, an athlete with an intellectual as well as a physical disability, making it difficult to gather any speed.

The South African moved his arms as fast as he could, slow but steady.

After 13 minutes when the rest of the field had finished, Henry still had 15 laps to go.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Bella Lammers trains in Rolleston under the eye of father Coen before representing New Zealand at the Special Olympics Summer Games in Berlin.

The German lifeguards were getting increasingly concerned, following the swimmer step by step, but Henry wasn’t worried. The sold-out crowd had blisters from clapping and their excitement nearly took the roof off when the South African finally touched the wall, more than 10min after the rest of the field.

Few will remember who won the race, but few will forget the courage of Henry.

And he was not alone. Each competition included athletes who had triumphed just by getting to the starting line.

The powerlifting arena is always filled with plenty of drama, but watching the smallest athletes squeeze every ounce of energy out of their tiny frames, just to be able to lift an empty bar, and seeing their excitement and pride, was awe-inspiring to witness.

The local population in Berlin soon caught onto the incredible spectacle on show all over their city, and by the closing weekend, long queues were snaking out the door of every packed venue.

As well as these personal successes, the joy and camaraderie spills from each arena.

Making friends is one of the key reasons most athletes want to come to the World Summer Games, whether they are in your team or the opponents.

When a player gets hurt, or otherwise upset, the match or race will often be interrupted by athletes stopping what they were doing to check on their opponent, in some cases to the frustration of their coaches.

Some of the coaches take winning more seriously than others, but they all agree that trying your best is all that counts. In Special Olympics personal bests are regarded more significant than a medal, and of course, make sure you have fun doing it.

Every sportsperson starts their career for the fun of the game, but as things get more serious and parents, coaches or team-mates start measuring success by victories, instead of joy or improvement, many lose sight of the original goal.

So if anyone wants to be reminded what sport is really about, find out where the next Special Olympics event is in your region and join the party.

- Coen Lammers is a veteran of reporting on three Olympic Games and six Fifa World Cups and attended his first Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin as daughter Bella competed.