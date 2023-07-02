Kiwi teenagers create history in mountain bike race in Italy

Kiwi teenagers Sacha Earnest and Erice van Leuven scored an historic one-two finish at the latest stop in the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Val di Sole, Italy on Saturday (NZT).

Earnest, 17, and van Leuven, 16, finished on top of the podium in the junior women’s downhill final on one of the most challenging downhill courses on the circuit, to create history for New Zealand gravity racers.

It was more impressive for Aucklander Earnest, the national junior champion, who was having her first World Cup start after suffering from concussion following a fall in preparation for the opening round last month.

Likewise van Leuven, who won the opening round of the World Cup, had returned from injury after crashing in the final of the previous round in Leogang, Austria where she was the fastest qualifier.

The Hutt Valley rider returned to racing at Val di Sole to set the fastest time in the final before Earnest scorched down the famed Black Snake course to be a full 12 seconds faster, with the pair celebrating the one-two finish.

“It feels pretty mean. I definitely did not expect this result in my first World Cup back after missing the first two races,” said Earnest. “This feels pretty good to come back especially with the win.

“The goal in the final was to make it to the bottom. I definitely wanted a smooth run which did not happen but I am so happy with the result. I had almost three offs as I unclipped three times and compressed pretty hard but overall it was a good run.

“This means the world to me. I could not be happier and I am so stoked with the result. I am happy with that run as it was a pretty sick track.”

SUPPLIED/Stuff Kiwi mountain biker Sacha Earnest was having her first World Cup start after suffering from concussion following a fall last month.

Earnest’s time would have qualified her fourth fastest in the elite women’s competition.

The pair plan to move on to the world championships in Glasgow next month, with the team to be named in the coming days.

Meanwhile, New Zealand champion Jess Blewitt, 20, scored her first podium with third place in the elite women's race.

The podium came as a surprise to the Queenstown rider, who fought through illness in taking on the tough test, with 540m of elevation loss that peaked at 40 percent, along with some massive jumps.

“The goal today was to make it into the final, of course. I had a good qualifying run, and did not really expect that one. I pulled that out of the bag,” Blewitt, who had three fourth placings on the World Cup circuit last year, said.

“This week I caught the flu that everyone seems to have. This is not the race you can afford to go into unwell and I was stressed thinking how I was going to hold on, especially at the end of the Black Snake.

“I guess you could say I’ve had a consistent weekend.’’

World champion Valentina Holl from Austria claimed the win from Camille Balanche (FRA) and Blewitt, who moves up to eighth in the overall standings.

It was not such a strong day for the kiwi men, with no riders qualifying for the final, limited to 30 riders.

Downhill, junior women final: Sacha Earnest (KiwiDH) 4:21.194, 1; Erice Van Leuven (Commencal Les Orres) at 12.441, 2; Lisa Bouladou (FRA) at 14.799, 3.