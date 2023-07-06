Wrong turn costs Ethiopia's Senbere Teferi thousands in 10km Peachtree race

Ethiopia's Senbere Teferi was set to win the 10km road race when she took a wrong turn just before the finish.

Senbere Teferi’s wrong turn when following a police motorbike cost her US$7000 in prize money this week.

The Ethiopian Olympian was leading the Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Independence Day in the United States as she neared the finish line.

But when the motorbike in front – with lights flashing – turned off the course, Teferi followed it ans was passed by two competitors who stayed on course.

Realising her mistake, she rejoined the sprint to the finish but could only manage third place.

The error cost her the likely win and US$10,000 (NZ$16,168) first prize, leaving her with U$3000 (NZ$4850) for third.

Fellow Ethiopian Fotyen Tesfay claimed victory in the annual event, crossing first in a time of 30min 43sec, four seconds ahead of Teferi.

Screenshot/Twitter Ethiopia's Senbere Teferi took a costly wrong turn in the 10km road race in Atlanta.

“I was really upset by Senbere’s mistake because she was in the front and she was leading, but she took that last turn,” Tesfay said through a translator. “I saw the finish line. At first I thought they didn’t really show us that well yesterday where the finish was.

“But after I saw that car turn, I saw the finish sign in front of me, so I pushed ahead. But I was really upset because I really planned to stick with Senbere at the finish.”

Race director Rich Kenah told CNN that Teferi appeared to have a “momentary lapse in judgment”.

“She saw a police motorcycle turning off to the right,” Kenah said. “And when you’re in that kind of battle competitively, I think your instincts just take over and she took that right-hand turn.”

In a statement on social media, the AJC Peachtree Road Races said Teferi “was within sight of the finish banner, but we understand that in the heat of competition, instructions can be misinterpreted. As an organization, we are disappointed whenever we fall short of perfection, and in this case, it appears we did.”

Teferi, 28, was fifth and sixth respectively in the women’s 5000m final at the 2016 Rio and 2021 Tokyo Olympics.