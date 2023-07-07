AFL integrity unit has alerted police after online leaking of private images

The AFL integrity unit has alerted police after the private and personal images of current and former players were posted online.

The online leaking of private images featuring AFL players has been labelled "nasty, appalling and disgusting" as authorities continue investigations.

"It's a weird world we live in, isn't it?" St Kilda coach Ross Lyon said on Thursday.

"I don't like to see anyone injured, anywhere – particularly AFL players, which is my community. So I wish all the best for those players and for the authorities to take care of it.

"But it's nasty, isn't it? It's a shot over the bow for everybody. You're always at risk."

Lyon added no current St Kilda players appeared in the leaked images.

Will Russell/AFL Photos St Kilda coach Ross Lyon says the online leaking of private images is a reminder to AFL players they are always at risk.

Several clubs contacted the AFL to let them know intimate data of past and present players had been distributed and shared online.

The images have been leaked by an anonymous source, says the AFL.

The AFL Players Association said some of the images might be fakes. The PA and the AFL also asked the public not to share the images.

"This is an appalling and disgusting act and a likely unlawful breach of privacy that is unacceptable," the PA said.

The AFL has alerted authorities, including police in various states and the eSafety Commissioner.

"There appears to have been significant work involved in gathering the images and creating files for distribution," Wednesday night's AFL statement read.

"The AFL has no information regarding why the personal images have been circulated illegally and without consent or what the motive is in doing so."