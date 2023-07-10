From celebrated coach to the sporting hall of shame, the downfall of Olympic pole vault coach Jeremy McColl

He was considered one of the country’s most innovative and inspirational coaches, a self-taught guru who built a world-class pole vault programme from scratch. But last week, Jeremy McColl’s coaching career came crashing down when he was handed one of the most severe sanctions in New Zealand sporting history. Stuff’s Dana Johannsen charts the rise and fall of the once-celebrated Olympic coach.

They were scenes that would be replayed on loop in the days and weeks after the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Nineteen-year-old Eliza McCartney, competing in her first major event, covering her mouth in disbelief as it dawned on her that, with the exit of another competitor, she had secured the bronze medal in the pole vault.

She had been relaxed and smiling throughout the event, celebrating each successful clearance with gusto – sometimes while still in mid-air. Now with the medal secure, she celebrated with the joyful exuberance of a teenager, simultaneously giggling and crying as her achievement set in.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Eliza McCartney won the hearts of New Zealand fans with her joyous celebrations after winning a surprise bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics.

In those two hours at Rio Olympic Stadium, McCartney had literally catapulted the sport – a captivating mix of power, agility, technical precision and grace – into the public consciousness.

As interest in the sport grew, so too did the legend of her coach, Jeremy McColl.

There was something appealing about his story: a former gymnast who turned a curiosity about pole vault into an obsession.

McColl famously spent tens of thousands of dollars buying a set of poles to get his programme off the ground, and later built a sloped runway for his athletes to train on.

In the process, the self-taught guru built a world-class programme in a field event New Zealand previously did not have any pedigree in.

But within that programme, his behaviour went largely unchecked for more than a decade.

Last week, the mythology that surrounded McColl was stripped away.

The national coach was handed one of the most severe sanctions in New Zealand sporting history after an independent investigation found his conduct “over a number of years” was improper and inappropriate, amounting to serious misconduct.

Among the broad strokes findings released to the public were that of harassment, including inappropriate comments to athletes in training sessions and through social media and text messages.

David Rowland/Photosport Jeremy McColl arrives at the 54th Halberg Awards at Vector Arena in 2017.

The investigator found aggravating features of the conduct was that the communication with athletes included inappropriate sexual references, and that a number of the athletes were minors.

McColl was also determined to have treated athletes improperly in the coaching environment, including a failure to adequately manage injuries.

In the wake of the findings, McColl tendered his resignation, while Athletics NZ imposed a 10-year ban on the coach.

“I unreservedly apologise for the harm caused to these athletes and recognise that my conduct was not in line with Athletics NZ’s policies or rules and was harmful and inappropriate,” McColl said in a statement.

Inside the bubble

They felt like pioneers, in a way.

When a group of young gymnasts joined the North Harbour Bays athletics club to give pole vault a crack, there was a sense they were doing something groundbreaking.

They had been recruited to the club by McColl, a former gymnast himself, who saw natural parallels between the two sports.

One former athlete said, looking back now, it was not a safe set-up from the start.

She said during the early days, around 2006, the squad was made up of all girls – though several boys would later join the team. With many of the vaulters having come from outside of athletics, the group essentially operated in a silo, and did not interact a lot with the other track and field athletes at the club.

“We were this group of schoolgirls, spending most weeknights and weekends with a guy in his mid-20s. Definitely, the lines got blurred,” she said.

“It felt like we were in our own little bubble. We were just there doing our own thing. For me anyway, I didn’t feel like I was part of the club, I more saw myself as one of Jeremy’s athletes.”

Another athlete described McColl as a dedicated coach, spending hours watching footage of pole vault and breaking down the complex sequence of movements involved in propelling yourself over the bar.

“He was definitely obsessed, at that time he was working as a builder, so he was working all day, then his evenings were spent training us and coaching us. And when he wasn’t doing that, he was researching it and studying it.

“There was always a vibe that he was a bit of a loner, pole vault was kind of his life.”

Alisha Lovrich/Photosport Jeremy McColl (in black) watches on as Eliza McCartney competes at the IAAF World Championships in London in 2017.

The athlete, who was involved in the pole vault programme at club level for several years, said McColl was always professional in his coaching interactions with her, but away from the track he lacked professional boundaries.

“It’s funny because pole vault is a very physical sport, and so he had to manhandle us a bit, technique-wise, and that never felt uncomfortable. That always felt very professional, for me at least in my experience,” she said.

“It was the messaging after hours that kind of got creepy.

“He’d send me little technique videos, and then he’d be like, ‘what are you doing tonight? You should come round and watch pole vault videos’. It didn’t feel right. I always said no, or came up with an excuse. But I didn’t like being put in that position where I had to.”

She said she didn’t discuss the messages with her teammates, but was aware of “rumours” of his involvement with other athletes.

“I’d imagine if he was messaging me, he was messaging the other girls – and there were stories.”

It’s understood one senior figure in the athletics community spoke to McColl about the rumours, but no formal action was taken.

By that stage, McColl was beginning to enjoy national-level success with McCartney racing through the ranks, while highly touted youngsters Olivia McTaggart and Imogen Ayris were also beginning to make their mark on the scene.

McCartney’s surprise bronze medal in Rio led to an influx of High Performance Sport NZ funding, which saw McColl elevated to a national programme coach role at Athletics NZ.

While it all played out, one of his former athletes wondered whether she should speak out about what she witnessed in the programme, but decided against it.

“He was regarded as this super coach. He seemed pretty untouchable at that point.”

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Jeremy McColl coached Imogen Ayris to a surprise bronze medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Employment investigation

The first sign something was amiss was when McColl failed to accompany McCartney and McTaggart to Europe last month as the pair began their preparations for the world championships in Budapest in August and Olympic qualifying tilt.

A trawl of McColl’s social media accounts revealed his athletes had not interacted with any of his posts since late March – indicative of a growing distance between the coach and his squad.

It is not clear what sparked the disunion, but in May several athletes raised formal complaints with the national body over McColl’s conduct.

As reported by Stuff, McColl was stood down from his role at Athletics NZ while an independent employment investigation was carried out.

Stuff also revealed the high profile coach was the subject of a police complaint related to an incident around 15 years ago. The complainant in that case declined to comment while inquiries were under way.

“Because it is with the police at the moment, I don’t want to compromise that investigation by commenting at this time,” she said.

Last week, Athletics NZ revealed the findings of the employment investigation, and with it, imposed a 10-year ban on McColl – a sanction thought to be unprecedented in the sport.

In a lengthy statement, Athletics NZ outlined the process it followed in reaching the decision, but provided only vague details of the allegations levelled at McColl by athletes he “has coached, or otherwise been involved with”.

SUPPLIED NZ pole vaulter Eliza McCartney leapt past the qualifying mark for next year's Paris Olympics.

The complaints were referred to the Sport and Recreation Complaints Mediation Service (SRCMS), who appointed employment law specialist and Wellington barrister Andrew Scott-Howman to investigate the allegations.

As part of that investigation, it is understood the net was widened to speak with former athletes, who may have had information relevant to the inquiry.

While the broad wording of the allegations provided little insight into McColl’s behaviour, one of his former athletes, who did not contribute to the Athletics NZ investigation, said the findings were clarifying.

“It’s definitely reassuring that something has been done about it, and I guess confirmation that what we experienced was a breach of trust,” she said. “It was always off, we always knew it wasn’t quite right.”

Despite the investigation finding McColl had acted improperly “over a number of years”, Athletics NZ refused to answer questions whether any concerns about his conduct had been raised with the national body prior to May 2023.

In response to follow-up questions, the national body, which will undergo a change of leadership next month with chief executive Peter Pfitzinger handing over the reins to Cam Mitchell, referred Stuff back to its statement.

In that statement, Athletics NZ apologised to the athletes involved “for the harm they have suffered while training with Mr McColl”.

“For Athletics NZ’s systems to work, confidentiality around complaints, particularly from vulnerable athletes, must be respected. Similarly, the processes designed to fully and fairly investigate complaints, and to give those involved an opportunity to have their say in a safe and confidential environment, must also be respected.

“With this in mind, the report into Mr McColl’s conduct will remain confidential to those involved. Athletics NZ will be making no further public comment about the circumstances or subject matter of this situation.”

The comeback

While news of her former coach’s ban hit the headlines back home, McCartney was quietly continuing her comeback in Europe.

McCartney returned to top-level competition this year after a chronic run of Achilles and hamstring injuries sidelined the 26-year-old for more than four years, including at the Tokyo Olympic Games and last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

It is understood within high-performance circles, concerns had been raised that McCartney’s lengthy injury struggles were not just a case of bad luck, but bad management.

Biomechanics experts were of the view that McCartney’s chronic injuries were a result of poor technique modelling, which was exerting too much force down one side of her body.

It left McCartney stuck in a vicious cycle of getting injured, rehabbing the injury and getting in a position to jump again, only for a fresh injury to flare up.

Alisha Lovrich/Athletics NZ Eliza McCartney has had a successful domestic season in 2023 as she made her return to top level competition.

After failing to qualify for Tokyo, McCartney overhauled her team in late 2021, linking up with elite trainer Matt Dallow and his wife Chelsea Lane – a former performance therapist in the NBA – who have helped rebuild her movement patterns, with McColl, until recently, handling the jumping side of the star athlete’s programme.

In a statement, High Performance Sport NZ director of high performance Steve Tew said the organisation was unable to discuss specific athletes, but that in general terms it encouraged a holistic view to managing injuries.

“Cases are managed with a team approach, with the athlete at the centre of any discussions, to provide information that may help them reach a decision on the best way forward. This aims to empower the athlete to be able to make their own decisions around what they need and who they need around them, so they can return to top level training and competition,” Tew said.

It has been a long, slow road back for McCartney. Last weekend came the breakthrough.

The pole vault star recorded her first podium finish at a Diamond League event in five years, winning bronze in Lausanne with a jump of 4.71m.

Four days later, in a more low-key setting of a small, boutique event in Barcelona, McCartney ticked off another important milestone. In her first event following the opening of the Olympic qualifying window, McCartney’s best effort of 4.73m met the qualifying standard for Paris 2024.

In a post on social media after the event, McCartney did not address the news of her coach’s ban, instead focusing on the future.

“I’m so happy with how my jump is coming along and I know the next level is just around the corner. Just keep turning up. And smiling.”