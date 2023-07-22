Geordie Beamish breaks 39-year national steeplechase record to punch ticket to Paris Olympics

Geordie Beamish has broken the long-held Oceania steeplechase record and punched his ticket to the Paris Olympics.

Before this year, Kiwi athlete Geordie Beamish had regarded the steeplechase as a quirky event he hadn’t raced since his junior days. He was very much a flat-tracker, and making a decent fist of it too.

Now, just six races in to a re-engaged senior career over the jumps, the 26-year-old US-based Whanganui runner is over the moon over a decision to go back to the gruelling middle-distance event.

Beamish’s switch paid handsome dividends when he punched his ticket to next year’s Paris Olympics, as well as this year’s world champs in Budapest, after shattering the national 3000m steeplechase record at the Monaco Diamond League meeting on Friday night (Saturday NZT).

The Kiwi, with his stunning run for fifth on the fast Monaco track, eclipsed the 39-year-old New Zealand and Oceania record of Peter Renner with a brilliant 8min 13.26sec. The previous record of 8:14.05 had been set by Renner in Koblenz, Germany, in August 1984.

Beamish showed his intent from the start in Monaco, through the first lap in the top six before dropping back to midfield as the pacemaker passed the 1km mark in 2:40.09.

As eventual winner, Kenya’s Simon Koech, led the field through the 2km mark in 5:22.82, Beamish made his move and used his trademark kick to power home for fifth, adding the national mark to the 3000m flat record of 7:36.22 set in New York in February. Beamish also holds the New Zealand indoor 5000m record.

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images Geordie Beamish has made a smooth transition to the steeplechase event he last raced as a junior.

Koech won the race in a PB of 8:04.19, beating home countryman Abraham Kibiwot (8:09.54). with Ethiopia’s Abrham Sime third in 8:10.56. Eight athletes tucked away lifetime bests for the event.

Beamish, who runs for the On Athletics Club in Boulder, Colorado, was tenth in the 3000m at last year’s world indoor champs and finished sixth in the 5000m at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The former Whanganui Collegiate student had been a New Zealand under-18 2000m steeplechase champion in 2013, but only decided to re-engage with the jumps event as a senior athlete this season.

The transition has been near seamless. In June in Nice he ran a PB of 8:17.93, and cut a further 0.30s from that when fourth in this month’s Stockholm Diamond League.

The Diamond League season continues in London on Monday (NZT) with shot put exponents Jacko Gill and Tom Walsh, 1500m runner Sam Tanner and high jumper Hamish Kerr the Kiwis lining up.