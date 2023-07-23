SailGP: Peter Burling and New Zealand team struggle in Los Angeles

New Zealand battled in the tricky winds on the Port of Los Angeles. FILE PHOTO

Peter Burling and his New Zealand crew endured a frustrating first day in the second SailGP event on the Port of Los Angeles, and will be required to draw on all their talent and experience if they are to qualify for the final on Monday.

New Zealand, with driver Burling at the helm, was expected to be one of the most dangerous teams on the water but they never got close to matching their deeds from the first event in Chicago in June.

In Chicago the New Zealand team was the victor. In Los Angeles - on the first day - they were among the battlers on the tightest course mapped for a SailGP event, with the race taking place in a confined space inside the breakwater.

The New Zealanders finished fourth, fifth and 10th in the first three races to finish seventh overall and it's likely they must win at least one of the two fleet races on Monday if they are to finish in the top three and be permitted to compete in the final.

It's going to be a tough task. Truth be known, they may also need several of the other foiling 50-foot catamarans to suffer misfortune. And given the fluctuating winds that all 10 teams were forced to master on Sunday, anything is possible.

SAILGP Peter Burling and Blair Tuke will hope for an easier day on the water on the second day of racing. FILE PHOTO

It was a shock to see the New Zealand boat struggle in the third race, reduced by one leg to seven, because of the light winds.

The sight of the boats struggling to gain speed in the light breezes brought back memories of Chicago, when the boats slowed down to a crawl.

A penalty cost the New Zealanders in the second race, and they finished fifth.

When the New Zealanders rounded the fourth gate they were pinged for not giving room to the United States at the mark, a call that was brutal on their hopes of threading their way through the field.

The penalty meant the Kiwis dropped from second to sixth, which encouraged Burling to boldly sail his boat on the windy side of the course on the next leg.

SAILGP/Stuff Australian ace sailor Tom Slingsby would have been pleased with his team’s efforts in Los Angeles. FILE PHOTO

The New Zealanders made the worst possible start to their first race and trailed the field before making their presence felt on the fourth leg, when they clawed their way into sixth place.

It was an impressive fightback from the Kiwis as they salvaged a potentially disastrous situation, and passed Canada on the last leg to finish fourth.

Australia was excellent, meanwhile, overhauling Great Britain to claim maximum points and record an average speed of 51kmph. The New Zealand team, which averaged 47.6kmph, finished .51sec behind the leading boat.

Overall points: Australia 26, Great Britain 24, Denmark 24, Spain 22, Canada 18, United States 14, New Zealand 14, France 10, Germany 7, Switzerland 6.