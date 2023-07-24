Tom Walsh throws season's best 22.58m to finish second to Ryan Crouser in London shot put

Tom Walsh found some handy shot put form at the London Diamond League meet as he threw 22.58m for second.

Kiwi shot put ace Tom Walsh produced his best throw in four seasons at the London Diamond League meet early Monday (NZT), but still had to settle for second behind American world record-holder Ryan Crouser.

Walsh managed a season’s best toss of 22.58 metres in the second round in London to comfortably finish second behind Crouser’s fifth-round heave of 23.07m – a meet record. It was the Kiwi’s best distance since the 22.90m he produced to finish third in the world championships in Doha in 2019 and the fourth longest throw he has achieved in a competition.

There was plenty to like about Walsh’s effort as he dialled up his form ahead of the world championships in Budapest next month (August 19-27) at the last Diamond League meet before that event and at the stadium where he won the world title in 2017. His series was 21.75, 22.58, 21.97, 21.70, 21.77 and 22.31.

Crouser, as usual, was on a different planet as the giant American remained undefeated in 2023 by producing his second 23m-plus winning throw of the year – behind only his world record 23.56m effort in Los Angeles in May. All six of his throws cleared the 22m mark, with a series of 22.07, 22.63, 22.60, 22.65, 23.07 and 22.66.

Crouser led the competition throughout and his winning heave smashed the UK all-comers’ record. Two-time world champion Joe Kovacs was third with 21.87, while New Zealand’s Jacko Gill had to settle for fifth with a best throw of 21.11m.

Walsh later expressed his satisfaction with a timely display of form.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Tom Walsh shows his emotions in London as he pushes world champion Ryan Crouser int he Diamond league meet.

“I'm starting to really find my timing with my throws now and I'm pretty happy with the performance,” said the Commonwealth Games champion. “I was the stadium record-holder before this, but records are made to be broken. I'll take it back next time.

“I love competing in the London Stadium. The crowd has always been amazing here since I was 16 or 17.”

Walsh confirmed he was heading to Lougborough for 10 days of training, before moving to Montpellier, in the south of France, for the New Zealand team’s pre-worlds camp.

Crouser also enjoyed his day in a “fantastic atmosphere” at the London venue. “I was a bit concerned with us being early on in the programme, but the crowd filled so many seats and really cheered us on throughout,” he said.

John Walton/AP Ryan Crouser celebrates his victory in the men's shot put at the London Diamond League meet.

“It's great to have the Diamond League back in London again. I felt my performance was very consistent today. The fifth round was a really good indicator for the world champs which will be my next competition.”

New Zealand’s Sam Tanner finished 10th in a hotly contested 1500 metres race, clocking 3min 31.60sec – the third fastest time of his career and just 0.36s shy of his PB set at the Silesia Diamond League just seven days earlier.

American champion Yared Nuguse won in 3:30.44, from Norway’s Narue Gilje Nordas (3:30.58), with Britain’s Neil Gourlay third in a PB of 3:30.60. Tanner was just 1.16s behind the winner in a tight finish.

Kiwi Hamish Kerr could not find his best form in the high jump and finished sixth with a best clearance of 2.24m – well short of his season’s outdoor best of 2.31m.

The 26-year-old Commonwealth champion cleared 2.12m, 2.16m and 2.20m at the first attempt but needed all three jumps to sneak over 2.24m. He found 2.27m a height too far.

American champion JuVaughan Harrison won the high jump with a season’s best 2.35m, heading home world and Olympic champion Mutaz Barshim (Qatar) who had to settle for 2.33m. Belgian Thomas Carmoy (2.27m) rounded out the podium.