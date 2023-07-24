SailGP: Peter Burling and New Zealand fail to qualify for final in Los Angeles

The New Zealanders struggled to get near their best form in the SailGP event on the Port of Los Angeles.

Peter Burling and his New Zealand team's hopes of winning the SailGP event on the Port of Los Angeles are over.

The Kiwis, who were seventh on the leaderboard after three races on the first day, failed to do enough in the final two fleet races on Monday to haul themselves into the top three spots and qualify for the final.

New Zealand made the worst possible start on day-two when they, along with Great Britain, were penalised at the start of the first race on Monday in light 16kph winds, for crossing the start line too early.

The desire to make a flying finish on a course that had pockets of kelp to potentially make things tricky for all skippers, came at a high cost as the Kiwis.

They were forced back into the pack of F50 catamarans, finishing a disappointing seventh. That ruined any chance they had of surging up the leaderboard to sneak into the final, and now leaves them in fifth place on the championship log.

The numbers on the leaderboard after the fourth race revealed how far the Kiwis were off the pace; the New Zealanders were on 18 points, well behind the top three of defending champions Australia (35), Spain (32) and Denmark (31). The trio qualified for the final – a first for the Spaniards.

It was a regatta for Spain, with Diego Botin as skipper, to savour as they secured their first-ever victory. Denmark and Australia filled the minor placings.

In the fifth, and final, fleet race the New Zealanders finished seventh.

SAILGP/Stuff The New Zealand team couldn’t recapture their hot form during the SailGP event on the Port of Los Angeles.

Driver Burling and his team would have been disappointed with the outcome on the championship's smallest-ever course, given they won the first regatta in Chicago last month.

The unconvincing outcomes on the first day put the New Zealanders under immense pressure. They came fourth, fifth and tenth the three races.

After the third race Burling admitted they paid the price for taking a risk by trying get foiling on the first reach, when they ended up at the back of the pack, as the wind dropped off.

The biggest drama for the New Zealand team unfolded in the second race, however, when a contentious call meant they were given a penalty for not giving room at the mark to the USA, raised the ire of Burling.

"Personally, I'm blown away by how we got a penalty in that situation,'' Burling said.

Burling said he spoke to USA driver Jimmy Spithill who was unaware that the New Zealanders had done anything wrong. That led to Burling castigating the officials.

"I think the umpires need to have a little look at themselves after that, and how they can make better decisions going forward.''

After day one New Zealand were 10 points adrift of the top three boats of Australia, Great Britian and Denmark.

The next event will be in Saint-Tropez on September 9-10.

SailGP season four points after 2 of 12 events: Australia 17, Spain 16, Denmark 16, Canada 15, New Zealand 14, Great Britain 9, USA 8, France 8, Switzerland 5, Germany 0.