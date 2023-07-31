Olympic gold medallist Alan Thompson loses battle over 'sexualised remarks'

Alan Thompson, pictured here in 2009, is a double Olympic champion and long-time coach and volunteer in the sport.

A double Olympic champion and former sporting great has failed in his court appeal against expulsion from a New Zealand sporting association for “lewd misconduct” and “inappropriate sexualised remarks” to female athletes.

Double Olympic gold medallist Alan Thompson was battling Canoe Racing NZ in court for expelling him in 2021 for “lewd misconduct”.

A High Court judgment released on July 28 ruled the board did not act “improperly or unfairly” in relation to his expulsion and there was no breach of contract, although the judge recognised he had not been heard at the time he was suspended.

Thompson, a former life member of Canoe Racing NZ for his services to the sport including two golds in Los Angeles in 1984, was banned from the sport in December 2021 following a year-long investigation into historic sexual harassment allegations.

Former female paddlers’ complained about Thompson making “inappropriate sexualised remarks”.

A former member of the New Zealand canoe team had made a formal complaint that during a trip to Europe when Thompson was her coach, he exposed himself to her and that the culture driven by Thompson was “horrendous”. Soon after she retired from canoe racing.

All three complaints were found “all established” by an investigation by Victoria Casey KC, that the alleged conduct occurred.

David White/Stuff Justice Mathew Downs was the High Court judge who ruled that Thompson’s expulsion was not unfair.

Thompson previously told Stuff, when the appeal was filed in 2022, that he considered the process of his expusion “one-sided and unfair”.

Thompson’s lawyer, David Fraundorfer, from Tauranga-based firm Holland Beckett argued in the High Court that Thompson’s breaches occurred before the association was established.

Justice Mathew Downs disagreed, and ruled and concluded that the association had not acted improperly by expelling Thompson, commenting,

“The board did not otherwise act improperly or unfairly in relation to Mr Thompson’s expulsion. However, Mr Thompson’s right to be heard on suspension was not afforded. No breach of contract is established.”

The complaints against Thompson followed the publication of a Stuff investigation into allegations of bullying and intimidation within Canoe Racing NZ’s high performance programme, which contributed to the departure of six athletes over an 18-month period. One of those athletes was Thompson’s daughter, Kim.