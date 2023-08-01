Blacks Sticks Women's star returns after two-year absence for Oceania Cup series

Sam Child (nee Charlton) will be back in black for this month’s Oceania Cup series in Whangārei.

Veteran Sam Child (nee Charlton) will end a two-year international hockey hiatus when she lines up for the Black Sticks Women in this month’s Oceania Cup series in Whangārei.

The fifth-most-capped Kiwi woman of all-time (262 caps) is set for her first appearance in the black dress since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, following the birth of twin boys late last year.

The 31-year-old, who debuted in 2010, has been named as part of the 18-strong squad to face Australia in the three-game series (August 10-13) which represents the first opportunity for either side to qualify for next year’s Paris Olympics.

“I’ve enjoyed having a break from hockey and focusing on my life outside of sport, including having my twin boys, but the time is right to come back and do what I can to help the team qualify for Paris,” said Child, who married former Black Sticks Men’s player Marcus Child in 2020.

“I’m looking forward to representing NZ again, doing it alongside this great group of girls, and having my family on the sideline.”

Child won’t be the only big inclusion for the Kiwi women’s side, with Julia King back for her first action since Tokyo, having taken 2022 off to focus on her career, while fellow centurion Kelsey Smith returns after being unavailable for the recent European tour.

A swath of talent is also back on deck for the Black Sticks Men’s Oceania Cup campaign.

After being unavailable for Europe, both Dane Lett and Simon Child (brother-in-law of Sam) are back, with the latter the side’s most experienced campaigner (297 caps) and in line to become just the fifth man to reach the 300-game mark.

Jake Smith is back from an injury sustained at the World Cup in January while veteran Hugo Inglis has put his hand up for selection for the first time since last year’s Birmingham Commonwealth Games, having taken time off to concentrate on work.

“The group progressed nicely in Europe and the young guys settled into international hockey really well,” Inglis said.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Hugo Inglis returns to the Black Sticks Men’s side for the first time since last year’s Commonwealth Games.

“I'm excited to play alongside them and also to have the experience of my old mate Simon Child. We can't hide from the fact that the Kookaburras are a quality outfit and we'll need to be at our best in Whangārei and show what playing for Olympic qualification means to us.”

While the Black Sticks Women are the current holders of the Oceania Cup, beating the Hockeyroos in Rockhampton in 2019, the Black Sticks Men have never won the silverware since the competition’s inception in 1999.

Black Sticks Women:

Goalkeepers: Grace O’Hanlon, Brooke Roberts.

Defenders: Steph Dickins, Fran Davies, Megan Hull (co-capt), Casey Crowley, Liz Thompson.

Midfielders: Julia King, Sam Child, Tarryn Davey, Alia Jacques, Katie Doar.

Forwards: Rose Tynan, Olivia Shannon, Hannah Cotter, Kelsey Smith, Hope Ralph, Olivia Merry (co-capt).

Black Sticks Men:

Goalkeepers: Leon Hayward, George Enersen.

Defenders: Simon Yorston, David Brydon, Charlie Morrison, Blair Tarrant, Kane Russell, Dane Lett.

Midfielders: Nic Woods (capt), Aidan Sarikaya, Sean Findlay, Hayden Phillips.

Forwards: Simon Child, Hugo Inglis, Scott Boyde, Sam Lane, Jake Smith, George Baker.